Dental hygiene awareness day observed at VBS, Nawakadal

Srinagar:
Indus Discoveries Pvt. Ltd. Known for arranging community development and awareness programmes from time to time held at a dental hygiene awareness day here at Vidya Bhawan School Nawakadal.
Senior Specialist Dental Surgeon, Dr Syed Misbah carried out a comprehensive dental hygiene awareness workshop with students from our Nursery to 8th class students.
During the program students were informed about common dental ailments, causes for tooth decay and gum diseases. They were given advise how to prevent tooth decay and gum disease. The students were advised about the eating habits and food choices which cause tooth decay. Students were warned that “Added sugars often present in soft drinks, candies, cookies, pastries are a cause of tooth decay, and they should build a habit of controlled consumption of these products and choose right foods and beverages that are low in sugar.
On completion of the programme and dental check-up each student was given a Patient Assessment card, a report summary of the diagnosed problem and the recommended dental treatment plan. They were also given a dental hygiene kit donated by Indus Discoveries Pvt. Ltd
The Principal of Vidya Bhawan School, Showkat A Baba thanked dental surgeon Dr Syed Misbah and his team who supported the event.