Dental Health Care: Sorry state of affairs

Sheikh Attar
In our state the tragedies of conflict catch all the attention while on the backburner lie many untold obscure tales begging to be told. I have a painful and distressing story to tell you - of a close friend who has maintained a brilliant academic record all throughout his career.
Unfortunately, as nobody lends a sympathetic ear to him, so I took the onus on myself and decided to write on his behalf and on behalf of many of his colleagues who, like him, are a casualty of negligence, given a cold shoulder from the state government and an equally obdurate society.
Owing to his excellent academic record, everybody around him had high hopes that he will do well in life, which inadvertently in our society means clearing the premedical exam (entrance as it is called).
So my friend also harboured a dream and true to his potential and through tremendous hard work he managed to race ahead of the tough competition and cleared the exam, almost.
Everyone was ecstatic and proud at his brilliant achievement, except that he couldn’t make to the MBBS but ended at a few marks short with BDS. It was still a great feat as thousands undergo this trial by fire annually but only the top 200 have a chance to bag a BDS seat.
Enthusiastic and optimistic about his future, he landed in his college only to realize that he had landed from the fire to the frying pan.
The eight-long-years of sheer drudgery courtesy the extremely inefficient college administration made him realize two things. One he had gotten himself fallen into a ditch and two he had no way of climbing out of it.
For all those who say there is light at the end of the tunnel have never undertaken a professional degree in the State’s colleges, never been made to go table to table in the college administration block in search of names or files, both of which are absent for a greater part of the year, never had precious years lost due to exams being postponed, never faced a didactic administration that can levy rules at the speed of light at students.
Nevertheless, like a true competitive student that he had always been, before degree college anyway, he made peace with the past, honed up his professional skills and hoped to serve people in addition to having gainful employment for himself.
For those anticipating a fairytale let me burst their bubble like reality shattered his. 11 years have passed since then and he has yet to get a job.
Now please don’t be appalled when I tell you that this is not only his story but that of almost 2500 unemployed dental graduates in our state. They have been reduced to mere statistics, unceremoniously dumped.
What is their fault? To be competitive? To aspire for the best? And I am forced to ask,to clear the entrance test?
The neglect that my friend faced is reflected in the overall neglect of oral health care in our part of world despite wide prevalence of oral problems.
According to WHO every second person suffers from oral health problems. In our state the condition of dental health care is abysmal to say the least.
With total strength of five hundred dental surgeons catering to needs of 1.25 crore population, our state falls well short of Indian Public Health Standards(IPHS) norms which prescribes at least one dental surgeon for every ten thousand people.
This sorry state of affairs is clearly highlighted by a proposal submitted by Directorate General Health Service,Kashmir before the Principle Secretary to Government.This report showcases the gross mismatch in Jammu region.With a requirement of 535 posts,according to IPHS norms,the actual strength is less than half of that.
One wonders what stops government to fill this gap. Surely, it is not a supply side issue.
An estimate of expenses given by the same proposal shows us that for Kashmir and Ladakh the expenses are going to be 3012 lacks per annum for dental posts and 1521 lacks per annum cost required for dental equipment.
Even by prudent economic standards this should be manageable by a state with a GDP of 1,16,637 crores(2018-19).
And this is just one side of the coin. This grievance doesn’t restrict itself to these hapless educated souls, but rather extends to the poor patients,much like everything else.
Considering that almost 90 percent patient burden is shouldered by government hospitals in our state, inadequate staff means long waiting hours, serpentine queues and just enough to mark their attendance time for patients.
This coupled with the costly dental treatment in private clinics force poor patients to opt for quacks whose unprofessional training and lack of proper instruments further complicate the problem.
It becomes a kind of double whammy rendering qualified dental graduates unemployed even frustrated while making patients vulnerable to various blood borne diseases out of unprofessional handling by these quacks.
Case in point being the surge in cases of Hepatitis C and other blood borne diseases in dental patients. These not only expose patients to uncalled for, life threatening risks but also imposes a financial burden on the people and the health authorities –this is perfectly avoidable.
My friend many times considered to fill form of teachers and banking jobs but hesitated due to social stigma attached to it. What option it leaves for him and for the likes of him. There is skill available and there are people who need that,what remains to bridge the gap is a political will.
While the government leaves no stone unturned in promoting education for all, why does it fall dreadfully myopic in its vision of utilizing that very education.
Degrees have today become hollow words – enough to make one sound qualified but not capable of bringing bread to the table. Why? Where does the failure lie? Surely not on those who have degrees hung on the wall to warrant their merit.
In a youth majority state, with lack of legitimate and credible career options is it any wonder that those jilted by government systems now look the other way.
One doesn’t have to look deep to unearth the nexus between the current radicalization and the unemployment crisis facing the youth.
Imagine if any of these unemployed dental graduates in utter frustration get themselves consumed in violence who is going to take responsibility for that?
The exact same concern has been voiced by Honorable Governor also but a further one more step is needed to sort this particular issue.
