Dental College students double up as domestic help for faculty

Aspiring docs forced to carry out faculty’s household chores
Principal Govt Dental College jeopardizing healthcare, research: Students
Srinagar:
Students at Government dental College, Srinagar are forced to do household chores for faculty, Doctors Association Kashmir revealed in a statement issued here said.
DAK took a serious note of what it said as the injustice being meted upon to the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Orthodontic students of Government Dental College (GDC), Srinagar.
DAK, President, Dr Suhail Naik said that “a delegation of MDS Orthodontics students met us and briefed about the harassment being faced by them through their Head of Department (HOD). The delegation informed that they have been mentally, physically and emotionally tormented by him. The height of the matter is that they have been forced to do his personal and household work, including car wash, ferrying family members to the airport and children to school for which they provided us with the documental and other electronic evidence”.
Dr Naik further said that “the Principal GDC is fully aware of the whole situation through the representations given by the students and communications by Kashmir University, but is hesitant in taking the action for the reasons best known to him”
“On one hand Government is claiming in improving the health care system of the state but on other hand budding postgraduate doctors are being unnecessarily harassed and their future is being jeopardized by the egoistic attitude of their HOD’s. Doctors from the state can now apply anywhere in the country for their postgraduate degrees since the inception of National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) which was not possible a year back. If this situation continues nobody in future would like to pursue his or her postgraduate degrees in GDC, Srinagar which will set a bad image for our state health care,” Dr Naik further said
DAK urges the Health Minister to personally intervene in the matter so that the future of these budding postgraduate students is saved and state health care is not compromised.
Meanwhile a group of students told Rising Kashmir that principal of the College was jeopardizing its healthcare and the research areas.
