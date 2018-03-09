About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Dental college students begin indefinite strike 

Published at March 09, 2018 12:17 PM 0Comment(s)3408views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
 
Scores postgraduate orthodontic students at Government Dental College Srinagar Friday began indefinite strike and are protesting against the institute's principal who has been accused of harassing students, forcing them to do his personal works.
 
They gathered in the premises of the college located at Shereen Bagh near Super Specialty hospital. They are protesting against the head of the institute.
 
"We are facing physical and mental harassment. We approached higher authorities inclding Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in this regard but nothing was done," they said.
 
The students have launched indefinite strike till their demands are not addressed.
 
"We have no option with us. We tried to meet the principal yesterday but he did not listen to the issues," they said.
 
However, institute's principal was not immediately available for comments.
Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top