Dental college students begin indefinite strike 

Minister for Rural Development Panchayati Raj, Law and Justice Abdu Haq Khan on Friday said the government is committed to strengthen the judiciary in the state and that all possible assistance will be provided for strengthening the judicial system in the state. The Minister...More
Secretary, Education Farooq Ahmad Shah today informed that the government would release Rs. 1 crore to each District Institute of Education and Trainings (DIET) to strengthen their basic infrastructure and make them fully functional in the state. The Secretary said this whil...More
About $10 billion were reported by Belgian authorities to be missing from frozen Libyan funds, which were controlled by the inner circle of former Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi. Four separate accounts opened for the Libyan Investment Authority and Libyan Foreign Investmen...More
A short film on Pakistani rights activist Asma Jahangir was screened byKashmir Delegation at UN Human Rights Councilon Thursday. The film focused on her (Asma’s) thoughts on Kashmir while discussing the setup inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail. The screening of the short ...More
The US State Department of State's Rewards for Justice Program is offering rewards for information leading to the identification or location of three key leaders associated with the terrorist organisation Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliated factions. It is of...More
The British High Commission announced a scholarship, to pay tribute to renowned lawyer and human activist Late Asma Jahangir, who passed away in February. The Asma Jahangir Scholarship will be awarded to a top female candidate who is selected for the British government-fund...More
The Commercial Tax Department (CTD) of Jammu and Kashmir has detected evasion of GST amounting to lakhs of rupees by banquet halls in Jammu district and issued notices to them, a senior official said here.A team headed by the Commercial Taxes Officer today launched an extens...More
An Indian soldier was injured on Friday in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.The incident occurred when the Pakistani Army violated ceasefire on Sunday evening, a police officer said. The Army soldier was identified as Pa...More
Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra's wife Usha Vohra launched a mobile application of the police aimed at ensuring the safety and security of women in the state.At a programme organised by the police here last evening on the occasion of International Women's Day, she launc...More
Authorities today imposed restrictions in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir to prevent violent protests post the Friday prayers against the killing of six persons, including two militants.Protests have been reported from the south Kashmir district since last Sunday when ...More
Over 1,000 people have been killed and 4,800 others injured in Syria's rebel-held area of Eastern Ghouta in just two weeks, MSF or Doctors Without Borders announced on Friday. The group said the numbers, dating from the start of the renewed Syrian government assault on Febru...More
The Nowshera town of bordering Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday observed shutdown over demand of appointing separate Additional Deputy Commissioner while police have registered a case against some persons for raising pro-Pak slogans during the protest. The loc...More
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday launched a direct attack against the Modi government, alleging that freedom of the people was "under systematic and sustained assault" as provocative statements from the ruling establishment were neither random nor accidental but "part ...More
A Pakistan court has ordered the election commission to allow the registration of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Milli Muslim League as a political party. The order came days after a Pakistani court extended a stay against the "possible arrest" of the JuD chie...More
The Supreme Court on Friday said that a person can make an advance "living will" authorising the withdrawal of all life support system if in the opinion of doctor he has reached an irreversible stage of terminal illness. While allowing a person to make a living will, a five ...More
Twenty-three kg of gold allegedly being smuggled into India from Sri Lanka by four people in specially designed waist pouches was seized by DRI officials, according to an official statement issued today.Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials intercepted four pas...More
Ten security personnel were killed and nine others injured whenTalibanmilitants ambushed a security patrol in Afghanistan'sTakhar provinceon Friday, police said. "The incident took place in Pul-e-Momin area ofKhawja Ghardistrict," anofficialtoldXinhua news agency. (The Photo...More
Scores postgraduate orthodontic students at Government Dental College SrinagarFridaybegan indefinite strike and are protesting against the institute's principal who has been accused of harassing students, forcing them to do his personal works. They gathered in the premises...More
MLA Shopian Mohammad Yousuf Bhat Friday demanded judicial probe in civilian killings at Pahnoo Shopian. He said since there are dissenting and contradictory versions coming up as to what happened on that fateful day, the matter needs to be thoroughly probed because people ha...More
Class work remained suspended in all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, as a precautionary measure in Kashmir valley. Meanwhile, all examinations scheduled to be held on Friday have also been postponed, though t...More
At least three industrial workers were charred to death and as many as 13 injured in a series of blasts, followed by fire, at a chemical factory in the industrial unit of Boisar MIDC, here late last night, the district police said. According to Palghar DSP Manjunath Singe, a...More
Train service resumed on Friday after remaining suspended for four days in the Kashmir valley for security reasons, a senior railway official said. We have resumed train service in Kashmir after remaining suspended for four days, a senior railway official said. However, he s...More
Afghanistan has welcomed the rising international pressure on the counter-terrorism front against Pakistan including its recent listing on a terrorism financing watch list and the United States withholding aid. "We hope that this trend continues and the response to these mea...More
Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and Law & Justice, Abdul Haq Khan today said the State Government under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is committed to ensure peace in the state. The Minister sought public support to ensure peacefu...More
