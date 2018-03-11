Dental College Principal’s ‘dictatorship’ role derails oral healthcare

Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
The oral health care at Government Dental College and Hospital remained affected for the second consecutive day as the students continued their strike against the “dictatorship” of college administration.
More than 300 undergraduate and postgraduate students began the indefinite strike on Friday against the college administration which has hit the patient care in the hospital.
The hospital’s main clinic where hundreds of dental patients across the Valley would visit to heal themselves wore a deserted look for the second straight day as registrars and dental assistants also joined the strike.
“I came from Budgam and I was given the date for the root canalling more than a month ago but I had to get back home without any treatment as there was no doctor available which is very unfortunate,” said Iqbal a patient.
The college students have accused the head department of orthodontics Dr Mohammad Mushtaq of harassing, forcing students to do his personal works during official hours.
The agitating students wearing black bands said the said the HoD calls students to his private clinic after 4 pm and on Sundays and are compelled to work there.
“He even calls some of his clinic patients to his department during office hours and asks PG students to attend them. He is devoid of any ethics as he slapped one student last month. He uses bad language, calling students’ donkeys,”Gurdev Singh Bali, a student told Rising Kashmir.
They have decided to continue their strike till their demands are not fulfilled and threatened that the issue will snowball into a major controversy.
However, principal of the College Dr Reyaz Farooq said that they are ready to talk with the students and have advised the students many times.
"Our doors are open. Students should come and we are ready to listen to them. We will solve their issues. they have to prove their allegations," he said.
He also said that Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has no role to solve the issues of the institute. "Sitting on dharna is not a solution they have motivated other students and there are people who are supporting them," he added.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com
0 Comment(s)