Dental College ailing with deep ‘administrative cavity’

Students begin stir, seek HoD’s removal, condemn Principal’s ‘insensitivity’
Students begin stir, seek HoD’s removal, condemn Principal’s ‘insensitivity’
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
Accusing head department of orthodontics Dr Mohammad Mushtaq of harassing, forcing students to do his personal works, students, house interns and dental assistants began indefinite strike at Government Dental College Srinagar and demanded his removal.
According to students Dr Mushtaq’s behavior with them is not satisfactory as he has been repeatedly asking his students to do his personal work affecting their academics.
“As soon he reaches the department, he sends us to do his personal work which includes bill payments, bank transactions, and car washing buying dental material for his clinic. Most of the times we have to spend our own money while doing all this for him,” protesting students said.
More than 300 students, interns and assistants dentists joined the strike and said that that one with them. Not only this they said one student has also been slapped by him earlier in February adding that
“He is devoid of any professional ethics as he slaps and beats his students, uses bad language, calling students “bloody dogs and donkeys” and indirectly uses foul language four our patients,” they alleged.
The agitating students including girls said the said teacher calls students to his private clinic after 4 pm and on Sundays and are compelled to work there.
“He even calls some of his clinic patients to his department during office hours and asks PG students to attend them,” a student said.
They have approached higher authorities including Chief Minister, Health Minister in this regard but nothing has been done so far.
“We are forced to launch the agitation and we will continue unless the government does not come with a concrete decision,” they demanded.
The students have expressed serious concern over the pending issues and appealed the higher authorities to remove him from the post. The students also angry as they have not been allowed to form a union which could forward their issues.
As the internees and assistant dental surgeons joined the indefinite strike no patient was seen in the IPD and emergency.
A doctor said that normally around 600 patients are seen but today they left back to their homes with any treatment.
Principal, Government Dental College, Srinagar, Dr Reyaz Farooq said that they earlier asked the students to give proof but that was not enough to prove their allegations.
“We also wanted to counsel the parents of students but students did allow their parents to meet us. I am also bounded by the law and to solve an issue there is a procedure,” he told Rising Kashmir in a brief interview.
The principal also said that if students have some more confusion they should come to him.
“I also asked Dr Mushtaq and he has explained to me all the things and he has countered the allegations leveled by the students,” he said. He asked the students to meet him rather to take the step of going for the strike.
mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com
0 Comment(s)