Demystifying economic growth: Numbers versus reality

May 03, 2019 | Manzoor Malik

India’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth according to recent released estimates is going to accelerate by the year 2019-20 due to private-improved export performance and resilient consumption, as noted by World Bank. The recent report indicates growth as broad based with an industrial growth of around 7.9%, and agriculture growth at 4%. According to these reports the key driver to economic growth on demand side is the domestic consumption with almost stable increase in gross fixed capital formation and exports. But the question is how much this growth is going to enhance the employment opportunities, poverty reduction and redistribution of welfare.

These estimated figures provided by government have already been a growing concern among policy-makers, financial investors and academics, since the estimates provided are hard to believe and settle with macroeconomic indicators like investment to GDP ratio, credit growth, domestic saving and fiscal deficit. GDP figures in India are highly confusing and far away from the true state of the economy. While it is a well-accepted fact that the numbers are more to be kind of exaggerative due to the methodological changes in the revised estimates as commonly believed by both academics and policy makers. But there is some theoretical basis as well to understand that what actually these figures have to do with the ills of economy.

No doubt we may attribute GDP growth as a pulse rate of economy and sell it in our election speeches, but it is just a political satire and ideally too far from economic reality. Thus demystifying these figures is key to understand in the current scenario. Because at times when growth rate has plunged consistently upwards, clocked at an average of 7% annual growth with an average per capita income rising up to Rs 80,000 per year, most of the indicators like poverty, unemployment, inequality and fiscal deficit are showing a different scenario. Looking in the real terms, multi-dimensional poverty has affected almost 500 million people, indicating that around 40 percent of the population is being deprived of the bare necessities of healthcare, education and a minimum standard of living. Whereas unemployment figure have been almost a 40 year low at 6.1 percent according to recent released figures by National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) conducted between, July 2017-June 2018.

Similar is the case of income inequality which has been the worst being higher than the global figure. Thus the provided GDP figures may make us believe that things are going well in the economy with the current generations enjoying greater benefits or indicating a sound economic policy, but demystifying these numbers does not reflect the reality. No doubt there is a consensus among the economists and policymakers in India that the numbers have been likely affected by the revised Modi-fied methodology but there are certain other theoretical challenges as well to understand the reality of GDP number game. Firstly GDP is an accounting figure measuring the final value of goods and services produced in an economy in a year. It is a key measure to compare the progress of an economy but not a true welfare measure because it ideally does not makes a distinction. That is why the father of this accounting measure, Simon Kuznets himself believed that GDP has nothing to do with economic wellbeing. Thus signifying these numbers may not make much sense particularly with an economy having 80-90% informal sector where it is likely to figure out the actual economic situation.

Secondly, economic theory argues that investment to GDP ratio should be rising if the GDP is increasing, but that has not been the case over the past few years in India. Thus it is little hard to accept the rising figures, when the actual fact is that export growth has been almost zero, bank credit to industry in single digits and investment to GDP ratio already declining.

Finally GDP being an aggregate measure is mainly derived on production activities. While the production side is what makes the modern governments to rely on these numbers and enjoy the fantasy. But ideally most of these production entities are run by private corporate sectors (PCS), where there is always a reason for them to earn more profits through greater production while fuming the aggregate numbers. At the same time these PCS are less likely to enhance towards the factors like poverty and unemployment reduction at a similar pace due to their own corporate profit incentives. This extent can be well figured out by the ruthless growth in India were the inequality gap has been found to be widening. The problem will be further exaggerated by the revised Modi-fied methodology, which has changed the institutional composition of India’s GDP with an enlarged size of private corporate sector’s (PCS).

To sum up, the real fact is that the so called trickle-down reforms like GST and Demonetization have failed to reach the actual problem; neither has been the hollow slogan of ‘Sab Ka Vikaas’. The trade-off between growth and redistribution is clearly visible and so have been the economic anomalies of poverty and unemployment. Therefore the government in power must work on these real challenges rather than celebrating the hollow promises of inclusive growth and sustainable development. Because inclusive growth is an end means which needs a proper political will to move away from the policies highly skewed in favor of corporate entities and capitalistic classes.

There is a crucial requirement of redistributive urge and collective approach to work on policies which must be inclusive in terms of achieving growth and securing equal opportunities. Also, better access to economic resources and redistribution of welfare benefits than celebrating the numbers which have been ideally failing the litmus test of reducing unemployment poverty and inequality in country. Furthermore the Government along with CSO must openly rectify the methodological fallacies in order to restore the credibility of the data; work on its limitations and enhance the reliability of its use which will strengthen the policy decisions and research in the subject domain.

(Author is a Research Scholar)

