Demonization of human resource at higher educational institutions

Dr Eshrat Ara
Knowledge and skills play an important role in the growth and development of the world. And it has been time and again emphasized by our state political leaders also that our children must receive education and must be able to engage with the world.
They say that we are caught in a big situation and its complexities are nowhere near a solution and education is one sector that can enable us to navigate the storm. Nothing else will.
The Honorable Governor Satya Pal Malik recently stated that the youth of the state hold key to Kashmir solution as they are “very positive, talented and performing well in every field”. Sir, what about the field of education, where a big number is in stagnation with the infamous tag of contractual?
In October 2016, in an open letter by the then Education Minister Naeem Akhtar Saheb to Syed Ali Shah Geelani Saheb, states that the education should be kept out of any discord, not just given the reason from the common sense and the cumulative wisdom of human race but also from the fact of Prophet’s (SAW) organizing teaching classes of his Muslim companions in the immediate aftermath of the battle of Badr.
Here, I am also repeating for the readers (especially those who referred to this to support their stand on education, that is, the state administration-past as well as present) that the non-believing Meccan prisoners who could read and write were released just for teaching the Muslims, who would obviously not be teaching them Islam.
Naeem Akhtar Saheb emphasized that education is the one thing that we need for political, economic and social empowerment. Further stating that mankind is yet to invent an alternative to this.
In the context of that letter, my question (to the state administration and the management) is what is the plight of the people who impart the knowledge in the educational institutions of our state?
As we emphasize implementing our Prophet’s (SAW) command that seeking knowledge is the duty of every Muslim man and woman. Can we with our continued discrimination and exploitation against this vital human resource face Prophet (SAW) on the day of reckoning? These empowerment institutions also practice the system of injustice, discrimination, and exploitation that too with the torch bearers of the knowledge.
Experts explain that the competitive advantage of the higher education doesn’t necessarily lie in the product and services that are offered by the institution, but in the employees of the institution who are managed through the human resource department.
Experts understand Human Resource Management to be the performance of all managerial functions in planning for, recruiting, selecting, developing, utilizing, rewarding as well as maximizing the potential of the human resources in an organization.
This is a specialized management task, which includes two main areas, namely human resource provision that is, acquiring employees and human resource retention that is, keeping employees.
According to the experts, the human resource function of an organization such as higher educational institutions requires constant and proper planning, because the number of personnel cannot be increased and decreased at random.
Further, stating that provisions can be made for changing circumstances by careful planning and consideration. So it must be the proactive management of people. It requires thinking ahead, and planning ways for an institution to better meet the needs of its employees, and for the employees to better meet the needs of the institution.
Higher Educational Institutions needs to recruit quality, competent staff in order to achieve the set goals.
Experts argue that staff recruitment must be seen as a form of business competition that is fiercely competitive, as organizations must compete to identify, attract and employ the most qualified and suitable persons, as this will allow the organization to deliver the best service, just as organizations compete and to develop and manufacture the best product.
The Business Dictionary defines recruitment as the process of identifying and recruiting the best-qualified candidate (from within or outside of an organization) for a job vacancy, in a most timely and cost effective manner.
The effectiveness of the Higher Educational Institutions depends on the effectiveness of the employees. An organization without high-power employees is destined to perform with mediocrity. In the case of Higher Educational Institutions it is very important to take the amount of practical experience (either in terms of research or teaching) that a lecturer needs into consideration, as an experienced person can add a lot of expertise to the mostly theoretical academic environment.
The organization’s recruitment policy must reflect the diversity issues. There must be opportunities for the new comers but not at the cost of the old.
In our context, given the rising unemployment, the lack of alternatives and the rampant corruption among other factors, most of the highly qualified and competent candidates end up as contractual lecturers. The employment of fixed-term contract lecturers is a numerically significant part of the labour market in Higher Education.
According to the UK Higher Education Academy (2010), fixed-term contract lecturers (here infamously known as contractual lecturers) add value to the student learning experience as they have added practice-related experience, which is necessary in combining the theoretical with the practical side of the curriculum, and that the fixed-term lecturers are indispensible in the successful running of a complex educational and practice relevant operation.
Fixed-term contract lecturers are often more willing to learn new concepts as they hope that the additional knowledge and skills may give them an advantage when there is any opportunity for a permanent position.
According to an international study conducted by Tuckman during 1970’s, many different individuals from various backgrounds are found to be interested in this staffing option at higher educational institutions, because lecturing adds to their professional as well as personal lives.
However, in our context these lecturers often express negative experiences that they are going through at the higher educational institutions, imparting knowledge but lacking in prestige.
Researchers explain that the ongoing trend in higher education institutions is the increasing dependence on fixed-term contract lecturers to lecture.
These lecturers frequently have the same amount of work but without benefits of additional training, encouragement or the sense to develop him-self or her-self. In our context these lecturers are not even considered as employees and at some institutions they are not even provided with suitable work space.
Fixed-term contract lecturers often experience a lack of support from the higher educational institutions that employ them. The management is unable to assist these staff members adequately.
Whereas, the state administration and the institutional management should not overlook the negative effects of their approach and practices because it has a negative influence on the stability of the higher educational institutions and the society at large.
Researchers are of the opinion that, although fixed-term lecturers can be a major asset to the higher educational institutions, this has gone unnoticed by these institutions.
Subsequently, these employees often feel like second-class citizens in the eyes of the administrators and the permanent contract academics.
These lower-paid employees are frequently denied regularity and predictability of employment. This, in turn, impacts negatively on employees with family responsibilities. These employees are often frustrated by the uncollegial and unprofessional treatment displayed towards them by fellow colleagues. The salaries received by these lecturers are much less than those received by their permanent counterparts.
Fixed-term contract staff is faced with limited, time-specific contracts that do not provide the benefit of a long term commitment from the administration and the higher educational institutions. All of these employees would prefer a permanent position, but, as these positions are very limited and they are faced with financial obligations, so these employees are forced to take fixed-term employment contacts.
The higher educational institutions expect a lower research and teaching output from their fixed-term lecturers.
Furthermore, fixed-term academics occupy lowest positions (infact lower than the IV-grade permanent non-teaching employee) regardless of their qualifications, experience and teaching in these institutions.
These lecturers are often vulnerable to exploitation, as they have no guarantees of continued employment, have no benefits, don’t have developmental opportunities like permanent contract employees, and most important they possess no voice in the decision-making process that involve them, neither at the administrative level nor at the management level.
At the management level the condition is so worse that the management can’t even afford the library facilities to these lecturers as provided to the permanent contract employees.
In some institutions the working hours are different, rigid for fixed-term contract employees whereas flexible for permanent contract employees upto the extent that the biometric attendance at departure is compulsory and specific for fixed-term contract employees only.
Fixed-term contract lecturers are concerned with the job insecurity, level of autonomy that they have, as well as the lack of freedom to make decisions regarding content of the courses, their salaries, lack of benefits, as well as how they are perceived by the students and their peers. Poor communication with the state authorities, authoritarian management structures and an overall indifferent and inefficient management structure has demoralized them.
In this context, fixed-term contract teaching jobs can be portrayed as work characterized by demoralization and demonization of the vital human resource that too even at the highest seat of learning.
The Author is a Lecturer at GDC Ganderbal
eshrataslam@gmail.com