Demonetisation: An adventure that taught many lessons

Aadil Rehman
Reserve Bank of India in its latest report on demonetisation claimed that 99.3 percent of the demonetized notes have been received back by the apex bank puncturing the claim of government that the decision of demonetisation was the only tool to eradicate the menace of black money in the economy.
The parallel economy that is rooted deep in India has not only been the headache for the government but the worst sufferers of the same are the common people who have to fight its ill effects like inflation.
It was on November 8, 2016 when Prime Minister of India announced the policy of demonetisation which surprised not only the economic pundits but also shocked the whole nation. All the currency notes of denomination of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 were declared as illegal tender constituting about 86.9 percent of total currency in circulation at that time.
On the very next day people were seen in queues outside banks waiting for their turn to deposit banned notes as the government had fixed the time period within which such notes can be brought back to the banks.
The situation turned even worse when the government regulated the withdrawals from the banks and a cap was put on the maximum amount of money that people can withdraw from their accounts only due to paucity of cash as nearly 87 percent of old cash was wiped out of system and monetary authorities were struggling hard to print the new cash.
While trying to explore how beneficial the decision was; even almost after two years which this policy is about to complete in next two months, many questions need answers. Was this decision taken in haste? Is black money truly eradicated out of system now?
If we think strategically, for a decision to get implemented successfully, there is outright need for creation of an environment which is very much conducive and for demonetisation, the same environment was missing.
Before implementing the policy, the government should have worked on ground and they must have considered that mostly people from urban India use the formal banking system for putting their savings in.
People living in rural India constituting around 65 per cent of population preferably use traditional methods for saving their hard earned money and keep nearly all cash in hard form. So it was these people who were bound to suffer.
For the sake of an argument, the government introduced the Pradhan Mantri Jan DhanYojana (PMJDY), a massive financial inclusion program bringing majority of rural population under formal banking system. The plan proved highly rewarding as it bought huge chunks of money into the formal economy.
Although, through this program people were taken to banks but nothing was done until recently to make banks accessible to the people of rural India.
Now only a week ago, the government launched India Post Payments Bank aimed to take banking services to the doorsteps of people. But had the government introduced the same before demonetisation, people at that time would have perhaps been relieved of the miseries on account of this plan.
More importantly, perhaps India would not have lost people due to heart attacks and in queues outside banks. Additionally the Voluntary Income Disclosure Scheme, 2016 proved relatively successful as government collected more than Rs 60000crores by virtue of this scheme but this collection was only a tip of iceberg that has been troubling the economy from past many decades.
Of black money, while getting almost all its demonetised notes back, the authorities are caught on wrong foot, for the belief that illegal wealth can be possessed and accumulated only in terms of high denominated notes was strange ignoring the fact that people with disproportionate income always try to convert the same into gold and other real estate. The government shot the wrong gun and this miscalculation proved to be an opportunity of life for black money holders whatever they had to legalize the same through the banking channels.
Also lakhs of suspicious transactions have been reported by banks where the financial background of depositors does not justify their income but no action as warranted under relevant laws was initiated against those owing to the fact that government didn’t had enough manpower to deal with them.
The adventure of demonetisation proved to be a costly affair both for government as well as the economy. Not only the cost of printing new currency was enormous but also almost all banking resources had to be mobilized for dealing with the shock. It not only consumed the precious time of people which they would had expended in productive economic activities but instead left lakhs of them jobless.
The government of late claiming that demonetisation has achieved the objective of digitizing the economy which to a good extent nobody can rebut but how come the authorities will defend the argument that digitization could have also taken place in normal environment without going for demonetisation.
Yes, the move has certainly brushed off the counterfeit money of bigger denomination out of system but can it guarantee that the system in future will be free from fake notes.
Author is an Assistant Professor, Commerce, Govt. Degree College, Tral
aadil.rehman168@gmail.com