Demolition of illegal structures in City: HC asks Govt to file status report on Master Plan

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
In connection with the demolition and sealing of illegal structures, the High Court on Friday directed state government to file status report with regard to formulation of Master Plan for the Srinagar city.
The division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar granted three weeks time to government for formulation of Master Plan for the Srinagar city.
The direction came after the state counsel informed the court that the formulation of Master Plan is pending consideration before State Administrative Council (SAC) and sought some time to apprise the Court about the same.
Earlier, Court had directed the authorities seal and pull down illegal constructions which were raised in violation of Building Laws and Master Plan.
To implement Court directions, municipal authorities sealed the illegal buildings and malls which were constructed in violation of Building Laws and Master Plan. However, after the new legislation, introduced by the then National Conference-Congress coalition government under the name of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Laws (Special Provisions) Act 2014 for protection of these structures, the directions were not kept in force.
As per the newly framed Act (moratorium), no building or structure raised in violation of Master Plan shall not be demolished or sealed till finalization of policy to deal with unauthorized construction.
The moratorium provides that no penalty shall be imposed in respect of such building or structure, on the ground of such building or structure having been constructed or erected in violation of Master Plan pending finalization of the policy under section 3 of the Act.
The Act came into force on March, 2014 and was enforceable up to March 2015. Thereafter the next bill was introduced in Assembly seeking extension of moratorium on action against unauthorized constructions till December 2015 so as to complete the revision of Master Plan.
On account of public concern about large scale violations of various Acts and Building Laws prepared for planned development of Srinagar city, the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed.
The petition states that a number of buildings, commercial complexes have come up in violation of these acts and laws with tacit approval of the authorities like Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority and Srinagar Development Authority.
The PIL has rightly desired the authorities to be asked to remove all encroachments by demolition of structures which are either on the stand land or are without the valid building permissions.