Demolition drive launched in Pulwama

Pulwama, July 26:
Enforcement wing of Municipal Committee Pulwama under the supervision of Executive officer, Tehsildar Pulwama, Naib Tehsildar today launched a massive demolition drive against unauthorized and illegal constructions in the town along the roads.
During the drive a number of unauthorized constructions and structures in the form of shops and walls were pulled down and work on some construction was also stopped in the town along roadsides especially circular road from Bonura to Gangoo.
The officials reiterated that action will be taken against the offenders who have raised illegal constructions and encroachments in the town along the roads. Nobody is permitted to construct any kind of structure in the town without proper permission of the Administration, the officials warned.