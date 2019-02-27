Demolition drive conducted at Humhama, Mujgund, HMT areas: SMC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 26:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) today conducted a demolition drive at Humhama, Mujgund, HMT, Parimpora and its adjoining areas.
The drive was conducted under the supervision of Chief Enforcement Officer Mudasir Ahmed Banday, SMC spokesperson said in a statement here.
The spokesperson said an anti-encroachment drive was also conducted in these areas. All the encroached spaces by shopkeepers in form of occupying public spaces by displaying their goods and by raising temporary structures were completely cleared off jointly by the anti encroachment and enforcement squad.
People in general have been requested to do away with the illegal constructions and obtain building permission before taking up any construction. Shopkeepers have also been advised not to encroach public spaces.