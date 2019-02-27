About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Demolition drive conducted at Humhama, Mujgund, HMT areas: SMC

Published at February 27, 2019 12:49 AM 0Comment(s)402views


Demolition drive conducted at Humhama, Mujgund, HMT areas: SMC

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 26:

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) today conducted a demolition drive at Humhama, Mujgund, HMT, Parimpora and its adjoining areas.
The drive was conducted under the supervision of Chief Enforcement Officer Mudasir Ahmed Banday, SMC spokesperson said in a statement here.
The spokesperson said an anti-encroachment drive was also conducted in these areas. All the encroached spaces by shopkeepers in form of occupying public spaces by displaying their goods and by raising temporary structures were completely cleared off jointly by the anti encroachment and enforcement squad.
People in general have been requested to do away with the illegal constructions and obtain building permission before taking up any construction. Shopkeepers have also been advised not to encroach public spaces.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top