Demography in making of a nation

Mumtaz Ahmad Numani
One might begin by asking certain questions which are basic but pertinent. What does demography mean? Does it play a role in the making of a nation? How far shall we be concerned about young human population ecology in Kashmir valley and why?
Demography in simple terms has been defined as, “the study of the characteristics of human populations, such as: size, growth, density, distribution and vital statistics.”
Demography, in other words, corresponds to the ‘human population ecology’ of a country or a region.
According to social scientists, more than anything else, it is the young human population that defines and determines the status as well as the future of a country or a region.
Incase of Kashmir, though, much interest has been derived/ shown from the sacrifices of the young people since ‘right-to-self-determination’ struggle has begun; however, there is another point at work which we ought not to overlook. That is, the growing decline of young male population in Kashmir valley.
The state of Jammu and Kashmir, divided into three principle divisions (Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh), ‘owes its political and linguistic unity to its isolation, due to its peculiar geographical position-a fertile plain surrounded by a chain of very high mountains and large enough to support a kingdom and nourish an advanced civilization.’
With an approximately oval shape, the present valley of Kashmir division, as the professional geographers mention, ‘is about one hundred seventy kilometres long and sixty kilometres wide—including the surrounding mountains.’
Kashmir, a major region in the northern part of India, has officially been entitled to decide its ‘sovereignty’ through ‘right-to-self-determination’. However, that does not ‘happen’. That does not ‘happen’ due to the denial of its ‘right-to-self-determination’ so far.
The question, therefore, arises: Shall Kashmir continue its ‘right-to-self-determination’ struggle in the ‘way’ it continued or there is some scope for a change in its ‘strategy’ of struggle for ‘right-to-self-determination’? This, in some humble suggestion, needs to be given a serious thought because of the following immediate reason.
The youth (or “young human population”), has always been described as the ‘backbone’ of a country or a region. The youth, as all of us would proudly assert, is the only valuable asset that shoulders the highest responsibility in a ‘nation’ building.
Among the factors, if one has to count to, the growth of young human population is the most dominant factor that decides what kind of country it is going to be in future.
However, the growth of young population in Kashmir has largely been affected by a cycle of violence that takes rounds day-in and day-out over the years now.
According to the official news reports, every year hundreds of young Kashmiri people die not by following their natural death (if any), but more often than not, by the bullets directly pointed on them, because they want the ‘entitlement’ over ‘right-to-self-determination’ to be fulfilled.
In 2018, what we witnessed, not even a week went vacant of killing in the valley. If the frequency with which young people have been targeted in Kashmir continues, the years are not away when the young male population will be counted on fingers only.
The occurrence of this process in the coming years, will definitely imbalance the male female sex ratio in the valley in general and south Kashmir in particular. And this is the worst that could happen? May God forbid!
Despite all the efforts being in process to keep the ‘right-to-self-determination’ struggle democratically intact, yet the process of the struggle is getting into something that is horrible and needs to be addressed soon.
For example, if one may safely put it: it is neither India nor Pakistan (or to be more specific, either Jammu or Ladakh for that matter) but the Kashmir valley itself that has to bear the upcoming consequences in male female sex ratio variation(s).
The point that I raise here in between the lines is a humble submission for consideration and concern of the matter. A little risk in this case will damage the ‘picture’ further.
Postscript: Although, the right of a people to ‘self-determination’ is a cardinal principle in modern ‘International law’, however, in case of Kashmir it has become the ‘highest sin’ and/or ‘heinous crime’ that it has been countered in the worst form.
Killing, maiming and torture have become a constant form of ‘communication’ or ‘response’ against the voice over ‘right-to-self-determination’ to the people of Kashmir.
In this age of communication, one feels ashamed to ask: If the world’s largest democracy knows the only language of killing, maiming and torture its better way of communication?
For resolving disputed issues peacefully, if useful round table talks can happen between the USA and Taliban chiefs, why not this can happen between India and Pakistan about the dispute of Kashmir?
mumtaznumani@gmail.com