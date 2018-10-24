Democracy and education

Malik Nazir Ahmad
Democracy is the most debated, defined and discussed term in our age. The modern connotations and meanings have extended their jurisdiction and do not confine it to a mere political term that stands for a specific mode of government.
In explicit terms democracy stands for a government established on the principles of the sovereignty of the people. People display their sovereignty by exercising their franchise every now and then through election process.
Elections empower people henceforth directly or indirectly, they participate in the legitimate process, this is how we can make a layman to understand democracy without meddling in the academic jargon.
The fact is that democracy is universally endorsed for its glaring merits. It is now thought as a way of life. However, I am not going to debate of analysing merits/demerits.
Nonetheless, it is a general observation that democracy is successfully carried in the West and grossly mismanaged in the third world countries especially in the state of Jammu Kashmir in contemporary times.
The teachers have been protesting since four months for their legitimate rights as they were denied the benefits of 7th emolument commission by the previously elected democratic regime.
It is very unfortunate that nation builders are on hunger strike and the government seems to be more serious about ULB elections than showing seriousness about this long pending humanitarian issue.
Is this what democracy yields? What is their fault if the scheme was implemented in an improper way? Why the contribution of this community is being neglected when they consumed their prime years in enlightening our kids?
In the darkest era of the state when no one was ready to teach our kids in dark isolated corners, it is this community that came to forefront to educate them despite many impediments. Why the sword of Damocles is hanging over this particular community only? Why they are prefixed with Ret, SSA Headteachers and RMSA Masters and Headmasters, when they equally perform the same role as their other counterparts!
Government depriving this lot is beyond the comprehension of one’s understanding. One fails to understand why their nature of appointment is being questioned after decades.
Ignoring and neglecting a particular community can ruin the academics of our children but applauds to TJAC leadership particularly Mr Abdul Qayoom Wani; a man at the verge of his retirement, spends his nights and stands with them in the times of adversity.
Such concern proves him a man of vision, wisdom and understanding. He is managing these protests in a real democratic way without affecting the education of our future generations.
Despite this step motherly attitude the leadership still holds its trust in newly appointed Governor and his team who hold important portfolios and have really taken some beehoveful steps for the state employees.
TJAC leadership seems optimistic with its speedy approach of resolving issues with new impetus unlike the previous regime. It is perhaps this hope that leadership is making itself suffer and not students, otherwise they can call for a complete shutdown of all schools across Jammu Kashmir.
They understand the gravity of the matter and want to give some more time to the government but if the things remain unresolved, they will be forced to take extreme steps.
Isn't it haunting for this victimised community that same teachers with different nomenclature were recently accorded sanction to release an additional 2% DA in addition to 7 pay commission which was implemented in the month of April this year.
How can government justify the discrimination against the deprived lot of teachers who never knew the irony of their fate that they aren't considered state employees after serving 18 years in the department, when in the past they have received all benefits like other state employees?
The champions of democracy had outdid the rulers by humiliating nation builders in the name of screening test.
Fortunately, every section of the society is showing concerns for this hapless community and ironically, those who landed them in such a situation and trouble are coming up with sympathetic statements for them.
They are now urging Governor to resolve the issue at an earliest after humiliating them to heights which shows the multifacetedness of politics.
The most prominent part of democracy is welfare function and time has come to prove it right and redress this issue as soon as possible.
The honour and dignity of the teachers must be restored lest things should fall apart and the patience of these teachers might turn into a tsunami that will sink us all.
maliknazir.a@gmail.com