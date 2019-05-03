Democracy and constitutional liberalism

May 03, 2019 | Naseer Ahmad Bhat

India is a country of almost 1.35 billion people. There are vast number of languages, cultures, regional diversities and religions. The necessary corollary is that we witness myriad ideologies, ideas and emotions at the same time.

Theoretically, Democratic experiment works well in homogeneity. But quite surprisingly, this experiment worked well in India rather than its Siamese twin Pakistan. Along with the experiment of democracy, India embedded constitutional liberalism as the philosophy of the constitution. Democracy since the times of Herodotus has meant the “rule of people”. This process is ensured through “free and fair” elections. Being most populous country in the world, Indian elections are watched keenly world over. Constitutional Liberalism is a set of freedoms that citizens enjoy, for instance; Freedom of speech, freedom of movement, Rule of Law, Separation of powers between various organs of state, Freedom of assembly and religion etc. In other words, these are some positive rights that citizens enjoy provided by the constitution. And at the same time constitutional Liberalism puts fetters on high-handedness of the state. Thus in a Liberal Democracy no one is “Supreme”.

Constitution gives powers to legislature, executive and judiciary. There is a subtle scheme of checks and balances. Similarly, constitution gives powers to Prime Minster and his cabinet. Even if an incumbent government enjoys a full majority, Prime Minster can’t be called a “supreme leader”. His rights and duties remain same under Liberal-Democratic constitutional system.

Since coming to power in 2014, BJP government has projected Modi as “supreme Leader”. He seems to be more powerful than earlier Prime Ministers. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in this election season of 2019 are batting for a greater and strong seat share than 2014. For what? If this majority is for speedy decision making, then the empirical evidence suggests us that law making in coalition governments has been better than in majority governments.

Absolute majorities are required in case of constitutional Amendments. After vying for majority in both houses of parliament, BJP if and only if it gets there, will try to change the basic structure of constitution. Creation of vicious atmosphere surrounded by hate campaign and whipping of chauvinist frenzies is all but a precursor of a larger design. This is also a rehearsal for creation of “Hindu Rashtra”.

Prima Facie it looks a wishful thinking. Supreme Court through various judgments has come up with the “doctrine of Basic Structure of the Constitution”. This Doctrine says that anything can be amended in Indian constitution except the “basic structure”. This Basic structure includes the Secular and Republican character of Indian constitution. But quite ironically and strangely, rise of Right wing ideologies around the world after getting the majority have amended their respective constitutions to make themselves immune from defeat. This is the main drawback of Democracy, where Majoritarianism is often confused with Democracy. Slowly and steadily this road of Democracy through “free and fair” elections leads to illiberal democratic order. The incumbent government believes that because it has got majority hence it has the absolute power to do virtually anything. Thus, Democracy doesn’t necessarily lead to constitutional liberalism, it has to be earned. In The Third Wave, Samuel P. Huntington explains why: “Democracy is one public virtue, not the only virtue, and the relation of democracy to other public virtues and vices can only be understood if democracy is clearly distinguished from the other characteristics of political systems”.

What we are witnessing in India today is the blend of Democracy minus constitutional liberalism. Through the paid media, communalism, and division of society along regional lines, the Right wing BJP government has confused everyone to believe that Modi is going to be “supreme Leader” after 2019 elections. This is a dangerous project which will ensure that minorities in India will be given “second class citizens”. Extension of National Register of Citizens (NRC) to whole of India as announced by Mr Amit shah should be a wakeup call for minorities in India.

Citizens of any nation should be well versed with the concepts of good governance and liberal democracy because we live within its blanket. Any Government that promises good governance along with illiberal constitutional order should be unacceptable. Citizens of any state should be able to differentiate between good governance and illiberal constitutional arrangement and the ways that are employed to obtain this. We live in an era of information age. A human brain has to process information overload or skewed information. As citizens of any state, we should be aware of this. An informed citizenry is the need of the hour.

(Author is a Research Scholar)

naseerbhatt253@gmail.com