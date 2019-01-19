About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Demise of Ram Rattan, Joint Director (Planning) condoled

Published at January 19, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, JANUARY 18:

 The office of Director Planning with Financial Commissioner Revenue today expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Ram Rattan, Joint Director (Planning) posted at JK SUIDA.
According to an official, a condolence meeting was held here which was chaired by Director (Planning) Ghulam Mohammad Hajam and was attended by the officers and Officials of the Planning Wing.
A two-minute silence was observed for peace to the departed soul and for courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

