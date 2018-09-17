DeM pays tributes to Qazigund, Sopore militants

Rising Kashmir News
Dukhtaran-e-Millat on Sunday paid glowing tributes to the five militants and a civilian who were killed while fighting the Indian forces in Chowgam village in south Kashmir’s Qazigund area.
“We salute the valor of these brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for this pious cause and also pay utmost respect and salutations to the people of Kashmir who put everything at stake and try to save their brethren,” DeM spokesperson Rifat Fatima, said in a statement.
She said that it is a lesson for India that every child, youth, men and women in Kashmir are against their presence here.
“India must understand it can never make people of Kashmir as its slaves because the hearts of Kashmiris beat for those who fight military presence and with their pro-resistance leadership. India’s sinister plots and claims like ‘JK is its integral part’ fail every day when lakhs of people participate in the funerals of militants and also by their struggle, people and the resistance leadership,” she added.
She said the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir are struggling to get the right of self-determination.
Rifat also paid glowing tributes to the militants who were killed in Sopore and other parts of North Kashmir during the past one week. She also paid tributes slain civilian Hakim-ul-Rehman.