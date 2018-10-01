DeM denounces ‘denial’ of medical, other facilities to Aasiyeh at Tihar jail

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 30:
Dukhtaran-e-Millat on Sunday denounced the denial of medical and other basic facilities to party chairperson, Syedah Aasiyeh Andrabi, by the jail authorities in Tihar.
In a statement, DeM spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, said the ‘deliberate denial’ of facilities to the party chairperson has critically affected her health. “Baaji Sahiba was suffering from multiple ailments before she was taken to Delhi. All her ailments have aggravated now as she is being denied medical supplies and other basic facilities inside the Tihar Jail,” she said.
Rifat said apart from other life threatening ailments, Asiya was suffering from cervical spondylitis. “This has taken a serious toll on her health as she has been denied matting inside the jail,” she said.
Rifat said that recently a court in New Delhi had directed the jail authorities to provide a bed to the ailing Andrabi Sahiba. “The jail authorities, however, rejected court direction saying that a ‘bed wasn’t necessary as far as this health issue is concerned,” she added.
Rifat said that without matting, Andrabi Sahiba’s condition has deteriorated to a critical level. “ Further, the food provided is of pathetic quality and also the denial of much needed medicines puts the life of Baaji Sahiba at a grave danger,” she added.
She said that other party leaders including Nahida Nasreen and Sofi Fehmeeda too are suffering from bone and joint problems and other health issues.
Rifat reiterated her appeal to world Human Rights organizations and the Muslim Ummah to take a serious cognizance of this issue. “ Isn’t it a cause of concern for all these organisations in general and the Muslim Ummah in particular that a woman leader is slowly put to death by denying her the necessary medical and other facilities,” she added.
“Why is she being made to suffer so much? Is it only because she, as a leader, is asking for the genuine rights of her oppressed people who have been under illegal occupation since past 7 decades,” she added.
“Maintaining a criminal silence over this oppression on a 55-year-old woman is regrettable. These HR organisations especially the Amnesty International must take a strong notice and must pressurize the Indian government to release her,”Rifat added.
She said that if anything happens to the ailing woman leader inside the jail, it would be the responsibility of Indian government and of these HR organisations, who have maintained a criminal silence on this issue.