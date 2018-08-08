DeM condemns shifting of Aasiyeh, others to Tihar jail

Srinagar:
Dukhtaran-e-Millat on Tuesday condemned the shifting of party chairperson, Syedah Aasiyeh Andrabi, general secretary, Nahida Nasreen and press secretary, Sofi Fehmeeda, discreetly from the Mandoli jail to notorious Tihar jail.
In a statement, DeM spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, said Andrabi Sahiba and her two associates, who where lodged in Mandoli jail on judicial remand upto August 10, have been shifted to Tihar Jail on on August 5 without informing anyone.
She said that the family members of the trio were scheduled to meet them on Tuesday but once they reached inside the Mandoli jail premises, they were shocked to know that the leaders have been shifted to Tihar jail without informing anyone.
She said that the jail authorities didn’t give any reason for shifting the trio to Tihar jail.
“This is absolute highhandedness, illegal and misuse of power. How can they shift these women leaders to the notorious jail without informing anyone,” she said.
Rifat further said that the health of the party chairperson has deteriorated to a critical level. “ Baaji Sahiba is being targeted and oppressed to extreme level only because she is demanding a genuine right for the people of Kashmir,” she said.
Protecting 35-A doesn’t mean accepting resolution within Indian constitution: MLA Rasheed
‘If Autonomy was solution, why didn’t NC, Cong restore it’
Srinagar: Questioning former Chief Minister Omer Abdullah for his claim that seeking protection to Article 35-A means believing in resolution to Kashmir dispute within Indian constitution, AIP President Er. Rasheed has asked main stream parties to apologize for their failures and giving New Delhi a free hand to intensify it’s attempts to change the demography of the state. In a statement issued today Er. Rasheed said while every citizen of the state is genuinely showing huge concerns about the conspiracies against 35-A, unfortunately main stream parties are using it to strengthen India’s narrative on the dispute, but need not to forget that J&K dispute is not about restoring Autonomy but fulfilling the commitments made with people of undivided state at United Nations. Er. Rasheed said “Let there be no confusion that protecting 35-A and other related provisions has become a compulsion of people of the state and the resolution to the Kashmir dispute never lies in restoration of Autonomy. While trying to show sympathy with the Kashmiris and becoming strong advocate of seeing a possible resolution to dispute within Indian constitution, Omer Abdullah should not forget that it was late Sheikh Sahab who was jailed as Prime Minister of the state but after 22 years he surrendered and took oath as the chief Minister, thus not only betrayed his own people but even his own conscience. If Autonomy is the solution to the dispute then who and what has stopped so called main stream parties from getting it restored. Had autonomy been the solution the issue would not have been on agenda of United Nations even when state used to have its own Prime Minister and resident. In fact hiding under the excuse of protecting 35-A main stream parties are trying to dilute the real cause and also show their false sympathy to the masses.