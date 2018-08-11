DeM condemns extension of judicial remand of Aasiya, her associates

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) Friday said a court in Delhi has extended the judicial remand of the party chairperson, Syedah Aasiya Andrabi, party general secretary, Nahida Nasreen and press secretary, Sofi Fehmeeda up to September 07 .
“The trio remanded to 24 day judicial custody last month, was supposed to be taken to court for hearing as the remand ended today. Instead of taking the party leaders to the court, the jail authorities at Tihar told them that their hearing will be held via video conferencing. Hearing was held at 3 PM today in which the judicial remand was extended up to September 07,” party spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, said in a statement.
She said that the party leaders apprised the lady judge about the ill-treatment meted out to them inside the Tihar jail.
“The judge has asked the prosecutor to file a report in this regard on August 16,” Rifat said.
She said that the judge also took strong note of the intimidation of DeM leaders.
She said that it was sheer oppression that these women leaders were being treated like criminals.
“They are separately put in confinement, medicines are being denied to ailing Aasiya while as food is being provided to them in polythene bags,” she said.
She added relatives, who met Aasiya Andrabi and Nahida Nasreen, on Thursday in Tihar Jail, said that they are being subjected to worst treatment inside the jail. “They are being provided food through locked iron bar gates and not allowed to move out of the solitary confinement,” spokesperson quoting the relatives said.
She urged the HR organization especially Amnesty International to look into the matter and “take action in this regard”.
“The HR bodies must take a strong note of how a critically ill woman along with her associates is being treated,” she added.
Rifat also castigated the Indian authorities “for discreetly shifting the trio from the Mandoli jail to notorious Tihar jail’.
She said family of DeM chief is completely shattered.
“Her children will spend yet another Eid without their parents. It is an ultimate tragedy,” she added.
Rifat in her statement also appealed people and Imaams of masjids to hold special payers “for the immediate release and steadfastness of the incarcerated party leadership”.