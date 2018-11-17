DeM condemns extension in judicial custody of party leaders

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 16:
Dukhtaran-e-Millat on Friday condemned another extension to the judicial remand of party chairperson, Syedah Aasiyeh Andrabi, party general secretary, Nahida Nasreen and press secretary, Sofi Fehmeeda.
In a statement The spokesperson of DeM said a special NIA court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of the trio upto December 4 after holding the proceedings via video conferencing.
Terming the extended incarceration of the party leaders as oppressive, DeM spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, said that all means are being used to keep the party leaders jailed as long as they can.
She further said that the charge-sheet filed by the NIA against the DeM leaders is baseless and flimsy.
“It is only a ploy to prolong the incarceration of Baaji Shaiba and other DeM leaders. Same is being done with Masrat Alam Bhat against whom PSAs are being slapped one after the another,” she added.
She appealed the world HR bodies and other organisations to take cognizance of the issue and pressurize India into releasing all Kashmiri political prisoners.