DeM condemns Andrabi’s judicial custody extension

Srinagar:
Dukhtaran-e-Millat on Monday strongly condemned the extension in judicial custody of party chairperson, Syedah Aasiyeh Andrabi, general secretary, Nahida Nasreen and press secretary, Sofi Fehmeeda by an NIA special court in New Delhi.
In a statement, DeM spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, said that the District and Session Judge, NIA special court, has extended the judicial remand of the trio by 30 more days.
She said that today’s hearing was held through video conferencing and the next date for hearing has been slated for November 1.
She said that it is highly condemnable that in each trial in the court, the only decision taken is extending of remand. “ Andrabi Sahiba is suffering from multiple ailments and an extended stay inside the jail will put her life into grave danger,” Rifat added.
Rifat said that in reality, Indian authorities want to keep extended her stay behind bars, which is a highly condemnable act.
She further welcomed the recent statement regarding Kashmir issue by Minister of External Affairs of Pakistan, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in the UN General Assembly.