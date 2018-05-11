DeM concerned over incarceration of Aasiyeh, others

Srinagar:
Castigating the government for keeping the party chairperson, Syedah Aasiyeh Andrabi and others incarcerated, Dukhtaran-e-Millat on Thursday expressed grave concern over the continuous deteriorating situation across the Kashmir.
In a statement, a party spokesperson said “The continuous incarceration of the party chairperson, general secretary, Nahida Nasreen, press secretary, Sofi Fehmeeda and two other innocent girls is nothing but political vendetta.”
“By jailing or by torturing the DeM leaders will not break the will of the leaders or its cadre from pursuing their cause,” the spokesperson said.