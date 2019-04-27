DeM concerned over deteriorating health condition of incarcerated leaders

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dukhtaran-e-Millat on Wednesday said that health condition of incarcerated party leader, SofiFehmeeda, inside the infamous Tihar jail has worsened to alarming level.

In a statement, spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, said that Fehmeeda, who is also the principal secretary to SyedahAasiyehAndrabi, is suffering from joint problems inside the jail. “ Family members who had gone to meet her informed that her knees are damaged to a large extent and she is not able to stand up or walk and is in lot of pain for the past 20 days ,” Rifat said.

She said that her (Fehmeeda's) condition has deteriorated to such an extent only because she has been denied medical facility inside the jail.

On the other hand, party chairperson, SyedahAasiyehAndrabi too is suffering from multiple ailments due to lack of medical facility .“ Party general secretary, NahidaNasreen, is notwell.All three leaders are being denied health facility and medicines inside the jail," she added.

She also condemned the incarceration of Yasin Malik who is not well while in custody. “ The example of treatment meted out to Yasin Malik. "He along with several ailing leaders are being denied the requisite treatment. This purely a a gory example of political vengeance ,” she said.

Rifat prayed for the speedy recovery of Malik and other ailing leaders who are languishing in different jails across India.

She further said that it has been a year since the three party leadersleaders were arrested. “ This is grave oppression. The case against the trio hasn't been proven but thier incarceration is being prolonged without any reason.Their prolonged incarceration without any reason is a blot on so-called Indian democracy and speaks volumes about the frustration among Indin authorities," she said.

Ironically, she said, all Human Rights organisations are watching like mute spectators.

She reiterated her appeal to the International HR organisations and Muslim Ummah to make serious efforts for the release of these ailing women leaders. “ It will be a humane and an issue of Muslim conscience. For how long will these innocent women continue to face the humiliation and oppression,” she added.

She said that the holy month of Ramadhan was approaching and efforts must be made to ensure the release of these three ailing women.

She also appealed the people of Kashmir and the whole Muslim Ummah to party for the speedy recovery and release of these leaders. “We don’t expect anything from Indian authorities. But we assure all that such oppression will not deviate us from pursuing the path of truth and righteousness. We remain steadfast with the grace of Almighty Allah SWT and no power on earth can muzzle our genuine voice.”

“I appeal Muslim Ummah to hold special prayers for the speedy recovery of our leaders," she added.