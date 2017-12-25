DeM chief Andrabi released from Srinagar jail

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) chairperson Asiya Andrabi and her secretary Sofi Fehmeeda were released on Monday from Central jail, Srinagar, where they remained lodged for about four months.
“Andrabi and Fehmeeda were released from Central jail on bail on Monday,” a DeM spokesperson said.
The two were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in May 2017 and shifted to Amphalla jail in Jammu.
The High Court quashed the PSA order against them on August 31.
However, they were shifted from Amphalla Jail to Central Jail Srinagar on October 5 in an old case that is still in trial.
