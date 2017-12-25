About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DeM chief Andrabi released from Srinagar jail

Published at December 25, 2017 05:25 PM 0Comment(s)546views


DeM chief Andrabi released from Srinagar jail

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) chairperson Asiya Andrabi and her secretary Sofi Fehmeeda were released on Monday from Central jail, Srinagar, where they remained lodged for about four months.

 “Andrabi and Fehmeeda were released from Central jail on bail on Monday,” a DeM spokesperson said.

The two were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in May 2017 and shifted to Amphalla jail in Jammu.

The High Court quashed the PSA order against them on August 31.

However, they were shifted from Amphalla Jail to Central Jail Srinagar on October 5 in an old case that is still in trial.

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply