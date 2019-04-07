Delinking of SKIMS Medical College impossible: Officials

April 07, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

The delinking of SKIMS Medical College (MC) Bemina from Shere-I-Kashmir Institutes of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura is not possible as the college faces infrastructure issues, officials said on Saturday.

To analyze the "feasibility of delinking" of the medical college, the government on 31 Jan constituted a six-member committee headed by Administrative Secretary to Government Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department.

Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah, who is one of the members of the committee, said the delinking is not possible citing many reasons including poor infrastructure.

“As per Medical Council of India (MCI) requirement, both institutions cannot function independently. We should have at least one undergraduate college with us then we can think of the running postgraduate courses,” he said.

The medical college needs to have more bed strength, infrastructure and availability of faculty to teach the MBBS students which altogether is below the minimum requirements.

“We have recently approved MRI for the medical college. And there have been many improvements over the past years,” Shah told The Rising Kashmir.

After the government enhanced undergraduate seats from 50 to 100 in 2013 for the Medical College, it still lacks infrastructure which has outraged students.

“Almost four years have passed but there is no sign of any development as the medical college faces accommodation issues as three MBBS students are sharing a common bed,” said an outgoing undergraduate student.

He said the college had been ignoring inconvenience faced by the UG students over many years leaving them at the receiving end.

Earlier, the MCI recommended the reduction of the MBBS seats to Union Health Ministry due to mismanagement in fulfilling deficiencies of different sorts.

However, an official at SKIMS, Soura said they will approach the MCI next week to clear the queries raised earlier by the government regarding the college.

SKMS, Soura is also planning to set up a new medical college with an intake capacity of 50 students by the year 2020-21, which will give a further push to medical education in the state.

