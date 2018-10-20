Delink the salary of FMPHWs from central funding: JKNPP

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 19:
Expressing concern over the not releasing of salaries of FMPHWs of Jammu region for many months, Chairman of JK National Panthers Party, Harsh Dev Singh, on Friday extended support to the the demand of the agitating female employees for de-linking their salary from central source of funding.
As per a statement, Singh demanded release of their salaries every month on regular basis like other categories of employees of Health department.
Castigating the authorities concerned for allegedly “turning a deaf ear” to the demands of the Female Health workers who are on strike for the past 54 days, Singh sought early settlement of all their issues.
He was addressing the gathering of the FMPHWs sitting on dharna outside the office of Director Health Services Jammu, the statement added.
“With the Health Deptt having created two different heads for salary purposes for male and female Health workers respectively, it was the latter who were deprived of regular payment of salaries with the same kept pending for periods ranging from 8-12 months.”
"It was strange that while male health workers received their salaries on regular basis, the female workers, having a separate salary head, were made to wait for months,” he said.
He alleged that this had promoted not only gender bias in the department but “had caused severe problems and economic hardships for the Female MPHWs”. “Not only that the FMPHWs of Jammu region faced further discrimination on promotion front. While the DPC of their counterparts in Kashmir region had been held, the Jammu based FMPHWs were deprived of the same for the last five years,” said Singh.
Flaying the Health department for its “criminal apathy towards the genuine” concerns of the agitating female employees, Singh sought early redressal of their grievances in a time bound manner.
“With such employees made to sit on roads for the last around 2 months, the government had made the most contemptuous mockery of its own slogan of “Beti Bachao-Beti Padao”.
Singh as per the statement, later met Advisor to Governor B B Vyas and submitted him a memorandum highlighting other grievances of FMPHWs including clearance of their DPCs on the analogy of their Kashmir counterpart, up-gradation of posts of FMPHWs on the analogy of Pharmacists, Ophthalmic technicians etc, creation of posts of LHVs in PHCs, Amendment of SRO-20 dated 20-04-1992 pending in the Administrative Deptt.
He further discussed with the Advisor the issues relating to regularization of MGNREGA, NHM employees and contractual lecturers of Education department.