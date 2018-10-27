Delink salary of RETs and FMPHWs from central sources: JKNPP

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 26:
JKNPP Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, on Friday urged the government to release all arrears of such employees before Diwali festival and also called for delinking of salary of RET teachers and FMPHW from the central funding sources.
According to a statement, Singh said that it was ironical that government employees including the DRWs of PHE, PWD, M&RE, NHM employees, RETs, MGNREGA workers, Anganwari and Asha workers besides other categories of employees “were forced to take to streets even for the release of their negligible wages”.
“Good governance and Achhe din were promised to these employees prior to elections.”
He further called for issuance of appropriate orders for delinking the salary of RETs and FMPHWs from central sources of funding as assured earlier with immediate effect as a Diwali gift to the said sections of employees.
“The Health Deptt having created two different heads for salary purposes for Male and Female Health workers respectively, it was the latter who were deprived of regular payment of salaries with the same kept pending for periods ranging from 8-12 months.”
“It was strange that while Male Health workers received their salaries on regular basis, the Female workers, having a separate salary head, were made to wait for months,” he said.
He alleged that this had promoted not “only gender bias in the Deptt but had caused severe problems and economic hardships for the Female MPHWs. Not only that the FMPHWs of Jammu region faced further discrimination on promotion front. While the DPC of their counterparts in Kashmir region had been held, the Jammu based FMPHWs were deprived of the same for the last five years,” Singh alleged.
Flaying the Health Deptt for its “criminal apathy” towards the “genuine” concerns of the agitating female employees, Singh sought early settlement of their issues in a time bound manner.
“With such employees made to sit on roads for the last around 2 months, the govt had made the most contemptuous mockery of its own slogan of Beti Bachao-Beti Padao.”
“Not only the FMPHWs but the Anganwari, NHM, Asha workers and contractual female lecturers had also been forced to take to roads during the saffron rule which otherwise made haughty, supercilious claims of empowerment of women.”
Seeking personal intervention of the Governor, Singh sought redressal of the grievances of all lower rung employees on priority and release of entire arrears of their hard earned wages with immediate effect.