Delimitation in J&K will have dangerous consequences: CPI(M)

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

State Secretary CPI(M) Ghulam Nabi Malik on Saturday said that media reports about delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir by central government ahead of Assembly elections will have dangerous consequences for the State as the exercise will be in violation of the freeze imposed by J&K State Legislature till 2026.



"If the delimitation is necessary, the government must wait for the Assembly to be reconstituted first. Taking such a decision before the elections clearly depicts mischievous intent and will neither be ethically correct nor legally tenable," the party said in a statement.