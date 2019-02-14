Delhi’s repressive policies proved disastrous in Kashmir: Mirwaiz

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday alleged that New Delhi’s “repressive” policies have proved to be “disastrous”, saying that “it was claiming lives of many Kashmiri youth.”
In a statement issued here, Mirwiaz paid tributes to Hilal Ahmed Wani and Shoaib Ahmed Lone; the two armed youth killed in Chadoora, Budgam in an encounter with the government forces and stated that the sacrifices of these youth are painful. “Because of the Government of India’s extremely repressive policies our young and educated youth want to avenge the persecutors and choose armed means of resistance, which is extremely sad,” he said. “These boys are giving up their present for a better future for the coming generations and it is incumbent upon each Kashmiri to safeguard and strive for the cause for which they are sacrificing their lives,” he said, adding “Kashmiri people were fighting for their legitimate birth right, the right to self determination since past many decades and with each passing day Government of India is increasing its repression on the people of Kashmir and the Indian society by remaining silent on it is becoming complacent in this oppression. Our blood is on their hands.” Mirwaiz regretted the criminal silence of the world community vis-a-vis Kashmir situation and stated that their silence emboldens Government of India to keep increasing the level of repression and human rights violations.
“Kashmir dispute being the oldest dispute on the UN charter and with the kind of military presence, injustice and human rights abuse being perpetrated here should shake the world conscience and be addressed forthwith. But instead there is silence and indifference, which is inhuman.
Mirwaiz also strongly denounced the slapping of PSA on the Central University Student Adil Farooq Bhat son of Farooq Ahmed Bhat of Khrew, Awantipora and shifting him to Kotbalwal Jail and said our educated youth if not killed are detained with draconian laws like PSA and shifted to from far off prisons, thousands of miles away from their homes and families, to punish them. Mirwaiz demanded unconditional release of the Adil Farooq forth with.