Delhi’s repressive measures can’t change our stand on Kashmir: Mirwaiz

April 13, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

‘Told NIA Kashmir issue needs to be solved as per aspirations of people’

Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday said despite repressive measures by New Delhi, Kashmiri leadership won’t change its stand on Kashmir issue and continue to seek its peaceful resolution.

Addressing Friday congregational prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said he told National Investigation Agency (NIA) that Kashmir issue needs be resolved as per aspirations of people.

The Mirwaiz returned to Srinagar on Thursday after facing three days questioning by NIA in New Delhi in alleged militancy and separatists funding case.

The Hurriyat (M) chairman said Kashmiri leadership is being coerced to change its political stand, but they would continue to seek resolution of Kashmir issue.

“This pulpit (Jamia Masjid) has been representing aspirations of people since 1947 and it will continue to do so. No amount of suppression will compel us to change our political stand,” Mirwaiz said. “I openly told them (NIA) that Kashmir issue needs to be resolved as per aspirations of people.”

Mirwaiz said despite being fully aware that NIA investigation was meant to harass Kashmiri leadership, he decided to cooperate with them.

“After being assured of security by NIA, Hurriyat took the decision to visit New Delhi. We wanted to know what else NIA knows about me, which is not already in a public domain,” he said.

Mirwaiz said his policy, approach and life is an open book.

“I am not one of them who speak one thing in Kashmir, and other things in Jammu or other places. My stand is clear from the beginning that Kashmir issue has to be resolved,” the Mirwaiz said.

He said Kashmir movement is peoples’ movement and does not belong to any leader.

“Our stand is based on truth. We represent the true aspirations of people of Kashmir,” he asserted.

The Hurriyat (M) chairman said leadership of India and its people have to acknowledge that Kashmir issue is a political dispute, which needs amicable tripartite resolution, and there is no military solution to it.

“This is our policy. This is our stand since 1947. Right from Molvi Yousuf Shah to Molvi Mohammad Farooq,” he said adding, “Kashmir is a political reality which has to be addressed. Elections in India, Pakistan, Kashmir and governments will come and go but Kashmir problem is there and it will remain so till it is not resolved.”

Mirwaiz said Hurriyat has always been at the forefront in peace process with India and Pakistan and gave proposals, suggestions and participated in Confidence Building Measures (CBM) but no forward initiative was taken.

“It is imperative for India and Pakistan to resolve Kashmir for regional harmony and both countries needs to understand this fact,” he said.

Mirwaiz said Kashmir issue has consumed many lives including troops of India and Pakistan but unfortunately government of India is not taking concrete step for its solution.

He said during NIA investigation, he was asked about the various organisations which he heads including Anjuman Auqaf Jamia, Anjuman Nusratul Islam, Darulkhair APHC and AAC details of which they had seized during the raid as well recommendations for visa to Pakistan by Kashmiris and recommendation to medical colleges in Pakistan about which he appraised them.

Mirwaiz criticised the two-day ban on civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway calling it an “autocratic decision” by the rulers leading to great hardship and difficulties for the people.

He said ever since Pulwama attack, repressive measures against people have increased.

Mirwaiz said the use of pellet gun has yet again claimed life of a class 7 student Owais Mushtaq Mir in Handwara despite the fact that entire international community including the United Nations in its report had called for a complete ban on use of pellet guns in Kashmir.



