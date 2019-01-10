Delhi’s poster boy Faesal resigns to protest unabated Kashmir killings

Shah to land in NC den; Omar welcomes, Mirwaiz hopes IAS topper’s outrage guides his choice of politics
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Jan 09:
Shah Faesal, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) topper, resigned from the government services and is set to join National Conference (NC) on Friday.
Sources said Faesal, who recently returned to Kashmir from Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States where he was an Edward S Mason Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School, submitted his resignation on Monday to the concerned authorities.
Sources said the deal between Faesal and NC was finalised and the IAS officer was only awaiting completion of formalities before formally announcing his inclusion into the NC ranks.
Rising Kashmir had already reported in July last year that NC was wooing three young faces into their party fold including Zaffar Mir (Lasjan), the grandson of former Congress leader and former minister Ghulam Muhamad Mir Lasjan; student leader Shehla Rashid Shora and 2010 IAS topper Shah Faesal.
According to the rules, the resignation of Faesal would be forwarded by the State’s Chief Secretary along with vigilance status of the officer.
The resignation would be considered by the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT).
“The deal is done. Most probably it will be on Friday that the announcement of his joining NC will be officially announced,” the sources said.
As per the deal, Faesal is likely to contest upcoming parliamentarian polls on NC ticket from Baramulla constituency.
Faesal, who topped 2010 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, taking to social media to announce his decision, said the reason for his resignation was, “To protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir, and lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union Government; the marginalization and invisiblization of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces reducing them to second-class citizens; insidious attacks on the special identity of the J&K State and growing culture of intolerance and hate in the mainland India in the name of hyper-nationalism, I have decided to resign from Indian Administrative Service.”
Taking a dig at the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at New Delhi, Faesal said, “I wish to remind the regime of the day that subversion of public institutions like RBI, CBI and NIA has the potential to decimate the Constitutional edifice of this Country and it needs to be stopped. I wish to reiterate that voices of reason in this country cannot be muzzled for long and the environment of siege will need to end if we wish to usher in true democracy.”
Faesal wrote that he would address a news conference on Friday to share his future plans.
Faesal, who hails from Lolab Kupwara, shot to fame after becoming the first Kashmiri to top the IAS exam in 2010. During his tenure in the administration, he served as Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Director of School Education and Managing Director of the State-owned Power Development Corporation (PDC).
As soon as the news of his resignation spread on social media, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah taking to micro-blogging website Twitter welcomed Faesal to the political fold.
"The bureaucracy's loss is politics' gain. Welcome to the fold @shahfaesal (sic)," Omar tweeted.
Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (M), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also hailed Faesal for quitting IAS job in protest against “unabated killing of Kashmiris by GoI”.
However, the Mirwaiz was quick to add that Faesal’s outrage over killings and his sentiment guides his choice of politics.
“Welcome the stand to resign by @ShahFaesal to protest unabated killing of Kashmiris by GOI. Hope his outrage over killings and his sentiment that #KashmiriLivesMatter guide his choice of politics... and gets reflected in representing his people’s collective deep driving desire of right to self-determination and their relentless struggle and sacrifice in achieving it - also the reason behind killings and repression on them by the state,” Mirwaiz tweeted.
Projected as a face of Kashmir by New Delhi in order to counter the rise of youth joining militant ranks after the killing of popular Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, the IAS officer had to face an official inquiry in April after he indirectly criticised the rape culture in India by terming it as “Rapistan”.
“Patriarchy Population Illiteracy Alcohol Porn Technology Anarchy = Rapistan!” Faesal had tweeted.