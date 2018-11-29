‘Delhi’s Kashmir narrative shrinking’

Mainstream parties aggrieved over sudden dissolution of JK Assembly
Mainstream parties aggrieved over sudden dissolution of JK Assembly
Yawar HussainSrinagar:
Following sudden dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the mainstream political parties in the state opine that the decision has not only affected the image of the highest seat of democracy but also shrunk the already compromised space for New Delhi’s Kashmir narrative.
Senior National Conference leader and party’s general secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar said the mannerism in which the assembly was dissolved doesn’t only affect the democracy in the state but it also adds to the alienation among the people. “Everybody can see how the situation here is now. Such decisions only add to the problems of the state,” the NC general secretary said.
He said both the national parties have always tried to centralize powers rather than to decentralize them. “They want this space to shrink for us here so that they have more power.”
He said under the incumbent Governor the state is witnessing decisions being taken which are unprecedented in nature.
“He (Governor) is supposed to be a watchdog till an elected government is in place but look what decisions he is taking at the behest of centre,” Sagar said, adding that the J&K bank case in the latest example along with the impunity given to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “They (NIA) come and arrest anyone here even though law and order is a state subject,” Sagar said.
Congress state unit Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said while the democracy in the state has already been in a state of “danger”; the dissolution of assembly by Governor is only an indication of the actions to come.
“He has been sent to erode whatever is left of the democracy and democratic institutions,” the Congress president said. He said the decision to dissolve the assembly in such manner was not only detrimental for the state but for the country as a whole. “If Kashmiri people stop believing in the democratic institutions then it is a huge loss not just for Kashmir but for the country,” Mir said. Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Baig said such decisions only advance the cause of those who have been questioning the democracy and its institutions.
"If Ram Madhav believed that we all were directed by Pakistan then whos is an Indian here, Baig said, adding that the sacrifices of workers of mainstream political parties who have been killed were disrespected by such statements.
He said such decisions have only been aggravating the alienation and shrinking the space for everybody. CPI (M) leader and former lawmaker, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, said the decision to dissolve the assembly was “disastrous” for democracy and democratic institutions.
“Governor could have called PDP president over after she sent that letter and held a discussion. Later he could have weighed his options,” Tarigami said, adding that the mainstream needs the rightfully mandated constitutional space from the centre.
“I am not begging for political space from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People of Kulgam had elected me and I need that space,” Tarigami said.
President, Peoples Democratic Front, Hakim Muhammad Yasin said keeping in view the prevailing security situation in the state; the Governor’s decision is going to affect the mainstream very badly.
“Nobody can campaign for the Panchayat election. I wonder who and how would someone campaign for the assembly elections,” Yasin said. “It would be very difficult to justify the Governor’s sudden dissolution decision before the common people.”
yawarhussainn@gmail.com