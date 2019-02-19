About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Delhi’s faulty Kashmir policy pushing youth into death trap

Published at February 19, 2019 12:28 AM 0Comment(s)51views


Srinagar:

 Hurriyat Conference (M) paid tributes to three slain militants and a civilian Mushtaq Ahmad—who were killed in an encounter with forces at Pinglena Pulwama on Monday.
In a statement issue here, Hurriyat (M) spokesperson alleged that “it is iron fist policy of New Delhi which left no option for youth but to pick the arms as such a generation is being pushed towards death and destruction.”
The Hurriyat spokesperson said that delaying the resolution of Kashmir issue would cast a shadow on the peace for which people of not just the sub-continent, but entire south Asia was yearning since past many decades. “It was high time that New Delhi must shun its stubborn approach and acknowledge the ground realities to start a meaningful exercise for the resolution of the dispute,” the Hurriyat spokesperson said, adding that it reiterated an appeal to the world community to take strong notice of the ground situation and impress upon the New Delhi to stop its killings spree and push for the resolution of Kashmir issue.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top