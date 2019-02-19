Delhi’s faulty Kashmir policy pushing youth into death trap

Srinagar:
Hurriyat Conference (M) paid tributes to three slain militants and a civilian Mushtaq Ahmad—who were killed in an encounter with forces at Pinglena Pulwama on Monday.
In a statement issue here, Hurriyat (M) spokesperson alleged that “it is iron fist policy of New Delhi which left no option for youth but to pick the arms as such a generation is being pushed towards death and destruction.”
The Hurriyat spokesperson said that delaying the resolution of Kashmir issue would cast a shadow on the peace for which people of not just the sub-continent, but entire south Asia was yearning since past many decades. “It was high time that New Delhi must shun its stubborn approach and acknowledge the ground realities to start a meaningful exercise for the resolution of the dispute,” the Hurriyat spokesperson said, adding that it reiterated an appeal to the world community to take strong notice of the ground situation and impress upon the New Delhi to stop its killings spree and push for the resolution of Kashmir issue.