Delhi’s denial mode causing destruction in Kashmir: Geelani

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday said that “New Delhi’s denial mode to long-pending political issue was causing destruction in Kashmir.”
In a statement issued here, Geelani accused New Delhi of launching operations across Kashmir region—which according to him was causing destruction in the region.
“Blood-bath, death and destruction all around the valley is only because of Indian rulers, who very cunningly are still in denial mode,” he alleged.
Paying tributes to the slain militants in Tral area of south Kashmir’s district Pulwama, Geelani said “their services won’t go waste.”
Condemning what he termed as the “use of military power” against the civilian people by forces in Zaloora, Geelani alleged “on the pretext of search and cordon operations common people are deliberately targeted and victimized by the men in uniform.” “In this grim situation, the life of common people has become miserable and vulnerable at the hands of forces,” he alleged. Geelani while referring to “awful situation” in detention centers and police lockups, alleged that “people particularly youth are subjected to third degree torture by police authorities.”