Delhi wants JK’s trifurcation: Rasheed

Srinagar:
Reacting to the decision taken by Governor Administration to grant divisional status to Ladakh, Awami Itehad Party, President Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Friday said that New Delhi was creating a “wedge, distrust and disparity between various regions of the state.”
In a statement issued here, Rasheed said “Nobody is against creating separate division for Ladakh region but government must come clean why it ignored people of Pir Panchal and Chinab regions—who deserved not only separate divisions but much more and have been deprived from their genuine rights in every field,” he said.
He said that one has a right to ask government if it sincerely cares for the equitable development of the state. “Why was not Hill Development Council created for Pir Panchal and Chinab Valley regions and what was the urgency to grant divisional status to Ladakh region without taking into care the aspirations and rights of people of Chinab Valley and Pir Panchal regions.”
Rasheed alleged “Government of India seems busy in implementing its ill intended designs and one must not be surprised if New Delhi in near future declares Ladakh a union territory, so that its designs to trifurcate the state are fulfilled, just to weaken the people’s resistance seeking resolution to Kashmir dispute and change various equations.’
Rasheed reminded Governor Administration that while Handwara and Sopore deserved the status of district, government was busy in disappointing the Muslim dominated areas only to ensure that the long term agenda of deep state is implemented. Rasheed asked government to answer that if Now Ladakh becomes a division what is the need to continue with the hill development councils in the region and they should be immediately abolished to clear confusions in the minds of the people of rest of the state.
Rasheed said that his party would offer all support to any organization or plate form which will fight for the division status to Chinab valley and Pir Panchal and against injustices in other ignored and deprived areas.