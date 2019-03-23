Delhi waging psychological warfare in Kashmir: Geelani

March 23, 2019 |

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Friday condemned killing of Haijan youth in forces action.

The spokesman in a statement issue here paid tributes to the slain militants of Sopore, Haijan and Shopian encounters. Hurriyat chairman alleged “New Delhi through its forces has crossed all the limits of ruthlessness and unabated killings, arrests, psychological and physical torture,” he alleged.

Condemning the use of brute force against the civilians protestors in Shopian, Hurriyat chairman said that “on the pretext of search and cordon operations common people are deliberately targeted and victimized by the men in uniform.”

In this grim situation the life of common people has became miserable and vulnerable at the hands of armed forces in every nook and corner of the state, the spokesman said.

Condemning the closure of Jamia Masjid Srinagar yet again, Hurriyat chairman said that preventing people from offering prayers is an ample proof that they can’t tolerate any other faith under their rule.

Hurriyat chairman appealed international community and rights champions to peep into these deadly suffocating and desperate inhabitants of this unfortunate valley and help them out of this unending nightmare.