Delhi waging psychological warfare in Kashmir: Geelani

Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday alleged that Delhi was creating “psychological warfare” in Kashmir—condemning what he termed as at “time tested rhetoric” by government of India.
In a statement issued here, Geelani alleged that “cunningly is creating a psychological warfare like situation.” “It looks as if Hindutwa brigade was in search of an incident like this to boost their campaign for electoral dividends that is why instead of mourning the death of its army personnel, rulers presented themselves as the only saviors of nation and appealed to masses to again trust and test their sincerity and dedication.”
Condemning massive and widespread crackdown on separatist leadership particularly Jamaat-e-Islami, Geelani said “our nation is struggling for last 7 decades to get rid of this forced slavery and who so ever chooses the path of righteousness and justice, are not alien to the jails and curbs.” He said “Kashmir’s struggle has been crushed by our oppressor to its maximum—leading to sorrow and painful tales of death and destruction all around, but by the grace of Almighty every sincere and dedicated soul has come out stronger by these mean and coercive actions.”
Commenting on PM Modi’s remarks, Geelani said “just after the Pulwama attack horror and hatred against Kashmiris reached its crescendo with the free hand statements.” “BJP crossed all the limits of morality and humanity, to teach a lesson to every Kashmiri in and outside state and once these beasts finished their job very well, their masters issued such hollow statements.” “It is irony how the local pro-India politicians, who act as puppets of Delhi, shamelessly welcome such statements to please their godfathers,” he alleged.
Hurriyat chairman said that Kashmir was passing through “difficult and chaotic” phase. “We all need to strengthen our faith with Allah and with the golden principles of mutual trust and brotherhood, courage and steadfastness—we shall overcome any eventuality no matter how distressing that may be and we will get to our goal sooner or later. Insha Allah.”
Meanwhile Hurriyat Conference has condemned the arrest of its General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Sumji, Muhammad Yaseen Aataie and Syed Imtiyaz Haider.