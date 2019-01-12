Delhi violating international jail manual: JRL

‘Political prisoners face pathetic condition in jails’
SRINAGAR:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), Syed Ali Geelani, Dr. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yaseen Malik expressed their concern about what it said as the “pathetic condition” of the political prisoners—who are made to face in and outside the state of Jammu and Kashmir especially in Tihar Jail.
In a statement issued here, JRL said that despite being political prisoners they are denied every right guaranteed in the national or international jail manual.
“Revengeful attitude of the rulers in Delhi has crossed every limit of heartlessness and in sensitivity. They willfully prolong their stay in jails through judicial victimization,” JRL said.
Leadership said that “slow and humiliating judicial process has ruined the life of so many young innocents and those who were arrested on factious cases are yet to be augmented with the documentary evidence of their crimes,” JRL said. They said that Sang Parivaar was only prolonging their custody using judicial tools and Shabir Ahamad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Altaf Ahamad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Meraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Shahid Yousaf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Zahoor Ahamad Watali, Asia Andrabi, Fahmeedah Sofi, Naheedah Nasreen and others continue to bear the brunt of this victimization for more than a year now and the list of fake witnesses more than 300, and with such a judicial pace is same it may need more than 50 years for judicial pears to testify their charges. “It is unfortunate that the Indian fascist ruling class treat our resistance leaders like professional criminals in their so-called jails which have been turned into worst centres of interrogation,” JRL said.
Hailing uncompromising courage of political prisoners toward K-struggle, JRL said these leaders have given their best to political movement , The prisoners include Shabir Ahmad Shah, Dr. Muhammad Qasim, Dr. Shafi Sharyati, Dr. Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Masarat Aalam Bhat, Syeda Asia Indrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, sahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Aslam Wani, Sahaid Yousuf, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Muzuffar Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Shafi Shah, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Talib Hussain, Ahtisham, Ghulam Qadir Bhat, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Mohammad Ayoub Mir, Maqsood Ahmad Bhat, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Umar Aadil Dar, Ab. Gani Bhat, Nasir Ahmad Ganie, Mohammad Amin Ahanger, Nisar Ahmad Najar, Gh. Hussain Wagay, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Nazir Ahmad Mantoo, Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Lateef Ahmad Dar, Zahir Abas Lone, Lateef Ahmad Rather, Sajad Ahmad Beigh, Manzoor Ahmad Najar, Basharat Ahmad Mir, Ashiq Hussain Bhat, Riyaz Ahmad Dar, Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Mushtaq Ahmad Ganie, Showkat Ahmad Ganie, Bilal Ahmad Ganie, Riyaz Ahmad Ahanger, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Khawaja, Shabir Ahmad Mir, Mehraj Ahmad Mir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, Khursheed Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Shafi Mir, Azad Ahmad Mir, Riyaz Ahmad Behroo, Ikhlas Ahmad Sheikh, Kaleem Mohammad, Javid Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Asif Bhat, Asif Gul, Bashir Ahmad Sofi, Abdul Rehman Tantray, Mohammad Yaseen Tantray, Javid Ahmad War, Maqsood Ahmad, Mohammad Ayoub Malla, Zafar Islam, Mohammad Rajab Bhat, Mashooq Ahmad Bhat, Farooq Ahmad Najar, Parvez Ahmad Najar, Aabid Ahmad Kachroo, Showkat Mehraj, Fayaz Ahmad, Fayaz Ahmad Kumar, Fahran Lalu, Suhail Ahmad Sheikh, Waseem Mehraj, Umar Ahmad Dar, Irshad Khawaja, Tajamul-Islam, Aadil Ahmad Shah, Ashiq Hussain Ganie, Parveez Ahmad Ganie, Hilal Ahmad Ganie, Bashir Ahmad Malik. Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh, Ishfaq Ahmad Makroo, Riyaz Ahmad Malik, Aasif Nisar Malik, Aasim Yaseen Malik, Zahir Ahmad Nala, Abdul Hamid Parray, Asadullah Parray, Showkat Hakeem, Mehraj-ud-din Nanda, Abdul Ahad Mir. Meanwhile, JRL has appealed United Nations Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and International Red cross to monitor and see the pathetic and inhuman treatment meted out to these political prisoners. “the international HR bodies must pressurize India to stop this inhuman and undemocratic attitude, otherwise life of these jailed people is endangered.”