Delhi victimizing families of political prisoners: Geelani

Condoles death of incarcerated leader’s uncle
Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Saturday alleged that Delhi was victimizing families of political prisoners of Kashmir—who are languishing in jails from over many years.
“Families of prisoners particularly those who are being kept thousands miles away from their home have a very tough and painful life,” Geelani in a statement issued here said. “If someone one departs in their families—the pain and agony gets multifold for such families,” he said.
Meanwhile Geelani condoled demise of maternal uncle of Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhat—who is incarcerated in Tihar Jail for past 9 years.
Pertinently Bhat is languishing in Tihar jail from last 9 years and the list of fake witness (240), out of which only 33 have surfaced in these 9 years and if the judicial pace is same it may need another 50 years for judicial pears to testify his charges.
“Despite being political prisoners they are denied every right guaranteed in the national or international jail manual,” Geelani alleged “Revengeful attitude of the rulers in Delhi has crossed every limit of heartlessness and in sensitivity by prolonging their stay in jails through their judicial victimization.”
Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman said that we share the grief with Bhat and the bereaved family and pray for eternal peace of deceased and courage for the family to bear this painful loss.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference (G) prayed glorious tributes to late Advocate Ghulam Mohideen Regu on his 21th martyrdom anniversary and said that the case file was shelved, enquiry closed and those involved in his murder are roaming free.