Delhi time and again betrayed Kashmiris: Farooq

April 06, 2019

‘Modi Govt created confrontational situation with Pak to hide its failures’

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Friday said people of J&K are the rightful owners of the State none can abridge their constitutional rights.

Addressing a public meet at Chak Dhara, Fakirgujri, Farooq said New Delhi has time and again betrayed people of the state by backpedaling on the assurances it gave from time to time on restoring Autonomy.

“Never in history, have the state highways been closed for civilian traffic, even during the most tumultuous times witnessed by the state. Even during the height of Kargil war, the civilian vehicular movement was never disallowed as is being done today. The order should be revoked as it will make lives of lakhs of people miserable,” he said.

Flaying PM Modi for squandering the mandate of people, Farooq said, “The forthcoming elections will decide if minorities including Muslims walk holding their heads high. Today our nation is facing immense hazard in the form of communal strife. We are at cross roads, now it is up to us to decide if India remains secular and progressive in its outlook where in all the communities thrive and draw their sustenance affably or a country which is tangled with the clutches of communal strife and bigotry. The opportunity has come; we should not let it pass by us unutilized. Today on one hand there is Gandhi’s India which is all inclusive and on other hand there are forces, which believe that India belongs to the adherents of only one faith.”

Lashing out at Muftis for berating and betraying the mandate of people given to it in 2014, he said, “Mufti Sayeed betrayed the mandate of people by hobnobbing with RSS-BJP. People had reposed their faith in him but what followed was a colossal betrayal of that trust. The embrace of Mufti’s and BJP-RSS plunged the state into chaos and uncertainty.”

Taking a dig on Modi, the NC president said, “The Modi government failed on all fronts and to hide its failures it has created a confrontational situation with a neighboring country to hide the farmer distress, price rise, foreign policy failures, and falling economy. Modi squandered the mandate of people and aggravated the situation to an extent which will take years to restore. Every single vital sector of our country is presenting a grimy tale of mis-governance”.

“Today we have to vote for securing our identity and integrity. Our vote will make difference both at centre and at state level. The people should avail of this opportunity and send the candidates of NC to Parliament. In these difficult times we should repose our trust in god. Only He will salvage us from the tumultuous times we are going through,” he said.

Farooq said that the situation in J&K beseeches for such initiatives as opening of borders, and greater people to people contact across the border.

