Delhi surrendered before Manan Wani’s arguments: MLA Rasheed

Langate:
Condemning use of force on protesters at Shartgund Bala in north Kashmir’s Langate area today, MLA Langate, Engineer Abdul Rasheed said that those calling killing of a scholar turned militant Dr Manan Wani a big success were living in fool’s paradise.
In a statement issued today, Rasheed said: “The killing of Manan Wani negates Governor Satpal Malik’s claim that we should focus on eliminating militancy rather killing militants.
“Rather celebrating the killing and using bullets and pallets to disperse thousands of protesters at the encounter site, the government should introspect what forces masses to play with their lives,” said Rasheed.
“New Delhi responded to Manan Wani’s thought-provoking write-ups with eliminating him through bullets and has thus surrendered to his valuable arguments. No matter Manan was holding a gun in his hands, but his powerful pen has been silenced by the bullets, however, it may take longer for the deep state to defeat his arguments,” Rasheed.
Rasheed reiterated that violence is not a solution to the problem but unless Delhi doesn’t show a commitment to resolve the political dispute through purposeful dialogue in light of UN resolutions, nothing may change.
He said “After killing every top commander security forces have been claiming it a big success but nothing has changed on the ground, except more educated youth joining the armed struggle and thus resulting in a continuation of the loss of precious human lives. Let nobody forget that without talking to militant leadership all steps taken to restore normalcy are bound to fail as militants are not fighting for getting a place in power corridors but want a resolution to Kashmir dispute and are enjoying popular support.”
Rasheed added that Delhi’s constant denial and oppression has made not only political leadership but other saner voices irrelevant as youth are fed up with the cosmetic measures to resolve Kashmir issue. He reiterated that holding talks with all stakeholders especially militants is need of the hour and without taking bold initiatives and just relying on security agencies nothing will change on the ground.