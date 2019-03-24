Delhi shrinking space for peaceful dissent: Sajad

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mian Altaf's uncle joins PC

The People’s Conference Chairman, Sajad Gani Lone Saturday castigated Centre’s decision to proscribe Mohammad Yasin Malik led JKLF faction saying that "high-handed approach will not achieve anything."

Sajad Lone while addressing a gathering to welcome Mian Javaid, a prominent political leader and uncle of NC’s stalwart Mian Altaf into the party fold said that “Mian sahab, with his experience and support, will further strengthen the party and our mission for change.”

Commenting on Centre’s decision to ban JKLF, Sajad asserted that JKLF has already renounced violence and termed New Delhi's policy to ban JKLF and arresting its leaders "an exercise in futility and tantamount to suicide."

“Delhi’s high-handed approach is shrinking space for peaceful dissent. Such tactics have been tried and tested in the past but nothing has been achieved out of it. JKLF has renounced violence in the ’90s and there is no need to ban them”, he added.

Reiterating his demand to revoke ban against JeI, PC chairman said that the spirit of democracy lies in resolving differences through dialogue and negotiations asserting that New Delhi must understand that muscular approach will further complicate things rather than solving them.

“Despite being banned and its prominent leaders arrested in the past, JeI has managed to construct hundreds of schools and educate thousands of children. Comparably, the two traditional parties, even after ruling for seven decades, haven’t been able to construct quality schools”, he added.

While launching a scathing attack on two dynasties, he said they rigged elections and despoiled the state. “They create hurdles for people who want to open private schools”, he said while comparing JeI’s social work with that of the performance of dynastic parties.

Meanwhile, Ex Congress leader and social activist Choudhary Ata Mohammad Khatana, Mushtaq Ahmad Kasana, Mushtaq Ahmad Ganaie and Mumtaz Ahmad Khatana also joined Peoples Conference along with Mian Javaid.

Those who were present at the event included PC General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari, senior leader Abid Hussain Ansari, Srinagar Parliament Candidate Irfan Reza Ansari, chief spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattoo, spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir among others.



