Delhi scared of holding meaningful dialogue with Hurriyat, Pakistan: Geelani

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Friday alleged that “leadership in New Delhi is very scared of holding meaningful dialogue with pro-freedom leadership in Jammu and Kashmir and leadership in Pakistan.”
Reacting to Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in Parliament—wherein he said “if the doors weren’t shut by Hurriyat, Kashmir issue would have been resolved,” Geelani said “political leadership from Delhi has now openly admitted that separatists were main stakeholders of Kashmir and the issue cannot be resolved without them.
Geelani in a statement issued here said that “Delhi is very well aware of the fact that people’s aspiration, emotions and sentiments are represented by pro-freedom leadership,” he said. “This acceptance of the ground realities should have culminated in practicality when leaders talk about dialogue to resolve the long-pending dispute.”
Regarding the Home Minister’s statement about the dialogue and shutting doors on Parliamentary delegation, Hurriyat chairman said “government never officially invited us, but at the same time blame us of rejecting it. It is not only shameful but speaks volumes about their truthfulness, sincerity and clarity.”
“They tried to play a game of win only for them as they just wanted to discredit us as whether we accept their offer of dialogue which never came or we ignore their casual personal gestures,” he said.
Hurriyat chairman alleged that “Delhi is scared of any meaningful dialogue with Hurriyat and Pakistan as they have occupied” this land illegally and forcefully by their “military might” using repeated lies and unabated surplus violence.