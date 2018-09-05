Delhi ropes in J&K’s Manhas as coach for Ranji team

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Sunday appointed Mithun Manhas, former Captain and Coach of Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Cricket team, Head Coach of its Ranji team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.
Hailing from Jammu, Mithun Manhas has replaced former Delhi player KP Bhaskar in the job.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, soon after his induction as Head Coach in DDCA, Manhas said the role will act as a new challenge for him.
“It is a great opportunity and a learning turf for me. It is something new and a challenge for me as I have to guide the boys to rise and take them to further heights,” he said and adds, “Delhi is a big side with the likes of Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma. Half of the Indian team will be playing for Delhi and it will be a good learning experience for me as well.”
Manhas, who has been associated with Delhi state team as a player for almost 16 years, said his past association with Delhi team will make his job easier.
“From past 15 years to 16 years, I have played for Delhi team besides have skippered them so it is like a homecoming to me. I think it will be pretty good as most of the boys have played along with me or under my captaincy. It will be easier for them (players) as well to express what they feel and what they want to achieve,” he says.
The 38-year old, Manhas made his First Class debut in 1997 from Delhi side. He has also skippered J&K Ranji team in 2015-16 season besides executed the role of Head Coach of J&K Ranji team for the season 2016-17.
With his prolific batting in domestic circuit, Manhas has scored a total of 9714 runs in 157 First Class matches at an average of 45.82 with the help of 27 centuries and 49 half-centuries including his highest individual score of unbeaten 205 runs.
Moreover, Manhas has played 91 T-20 matches and scored a total of 1170 runs at an average of 21.66 runs.
“Every hundred and every inning is important to me but the best is yet to come. There is a long way to go,” Mithun says.
Apart from playing in domestic cricket, Manhas has also rubbed his shoulders in Indian Premier League by representing three different franchises –Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors, and Chennai Super Kings.
Having desire to represent J&K from the very beginning, Mithun while recalling said that he was deprived of any chances by Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) to represent his state.
“I had already represented JK in U19, I had also played for Indian Board President XI against South Africa way back to 1995-96, which was a very big thing. But selectors at that time felt that I don’t deserve the place in the senior squad. Though I had played lot of cricket at junior level but JKCA didn’t select me. Later I moved to Delhi in search of better cricketing opportunities to live by my passion of playing cricket,” Manhas recalls.
He says his roots lie in J&K and is concerned about J&K Cricket.
“I am born and brought up in J&K. I have done my basic education here. There is dire need to build stadiums in J&K, test matches and IPL games should happen in J&K, that will bring me ultimate satisfaction,” he expressed.
Adding, there is huge requirement of sports infrastructure and facilities in terms of grounds, turf wickets besides professional coaches in the state.
“Rather than having tournaments, the need is to develop proper infrastructure in J&K. To get good talent one needs to have good coaches who will identify the talent and then promote them. It should be a regular feature to provide ample opportunities to cricketers to play outside their den to develop them into better players while exposing to them to pressure situations,” he adds.
