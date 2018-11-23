About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Delhi pushing youth to take extreme steps: Geelani

Published at November 23, 2018 09:41 PM 0Comment(s)159views

Pays tribute to slain Bijbehara militants


Srinagar:

Paying tributes to six slain militants killed in a fierce gun battle in Bijbihara, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Friday said that “Delhi’s brutality has crossed all the limits, pushing youth to the extreme and then legalizing their killings.”
“For the last 71 years, we have seen only the brutal face of India, lived a life of uncertainty, chaos and harassment, have only shouldered the coffins of our dear ones, suffered only death and destruction all around,” Geelani said in a statement issued here. He said that “this gloomy situation has forced our highly qualified and professionals to fight back and pay the oppressor in the same coin. They prefer to be a rebellion than to live a life of slavery.”

