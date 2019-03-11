Delhi Public Wonder World celebrates Women’s Day

March 11, 2019 | Limya Mahajan

Delhi Public Wonder World Play School Barzulla on Sunday organised a simple but impressive event to highlight the social, cultural, economic and political achievements of women.

The motive of this event was to mark the International Women’s Day with a pledge to make concerted efforts to transform women’s lives and ensure their equality.

The function was organised to celebrate the International Women’s Day and salute the spirit of women. During the function the female staff working in this school was encouraged and their contribution was highlighted.

The program began with seeking Allah’s blessings through recitation of Holy Quran.

Saiba Mir, the counsellor of the school, said; “The main aim of the event is to aware parents especially women about their importance being a mother, a sister, a daughter and a wife. The

parents were also provided information about parenting skills.”

The Counsellor welcomed the gathering and specially their Chief guests including Masrat Roohi (District Judge), Zareen Ashraf (entrepreneur), RJ Haya, RJ Rafia, through an elegant speech of women empowerment.

There was an interaction session between the guests and parents.

Speaking on the occasion, District Judge, Masrat Roohi said, “I am very happy for being part of this gathering. I think parents should educate their daughters about women empowerment. Groom your daughters in such a way that they become examples for everyone. Never make your girls dependent on anyone, and let them live their life.”







