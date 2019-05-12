Delhi Public Wonder World Celebrates Labour Day

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The students of Delhi Public Wonder World were given an opportunity to show their appreciation for their mothers, a day prior to Mother’s Day.

To show their love and respect for their mother, the young, enthusiastic kids made beautiful cards.

They even were dressed up with the picture of their mother on T- shirts.

Kids presented few lines dedicated to their Mothers.

Some students even stood up and said something good about their mother. They were very eager, happy and bubbling with energy. Mothers also participated in various activities and shared with us the bond of Mother and Child and also shared the experience of Motherhood. Teachers also presented the speech on “Impact of Mother in Upbringing of kids”

Noor Mohammad, a well know Kashmiri Singer sang beautiful songs on Mother’s Day.

Delhi Public Wonder World thanks all the Mothers who took out time and accompanied their child on this special day.