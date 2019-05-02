Delhi Public Wonder celebrates Labor Day

May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Delhi Public Wonder World School celebrated the International Workers’ Day, also called Labour Day, at the school campus Wednesday.

A statement of from the School authorities said that the event started with a special assembly by the teachers and students. The event kicked off with a speech welcoming the workers and acknowledging their hard work. Deputy Commissioner Labour and Employment, Ehsan-ul- Haq was the guest of honor at the occasion.

The statement said that Haq felicitated workers of the school for their hard work and dedicated services. Managing Director of the school Khalid Magray acknowledged the contributions of the workforce of the school and lauded their ceaseless efforts for the welfare of the students.

The highlight of the event was the kids dressed in different outfits which represented workers from different fields so as a mark of respect for their selfless services.