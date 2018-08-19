Delhi Public School Budgam hosts 26th National Children’s Science Congress 2018

J&K Students Welfare Society today organized a day long orientation program for students and teachers regarding 26th National Children’s Science Congress 2018, a program of NCSTC (Deptt. of Science and Technology, Govt. of India) where different schools of Budgam & Srinagar participated.
The program aimed at in collating scientific temper among students, developing and refining the research tenets of the students in the age group of 10-17 years. The focal theme of 26th NCSC is Science, Technology and innovation for clean, green and healthy Nation with five sub themes.
The event took place under the guidance of PRO VC Mumtaz-un-Nisa Soz, Principal Mehfooz Aslam, Afshan Lone (teacher co-ordinator for the event), Afiya, Sadaf Khan and many other teachers from department of Science. The resource persons for the said Program were Dr. Ravinder Kumar, Javaid Ahmad Bhat, who acknowledged the students about the development of innovative projects. The program was Co-ordinated by Shabir Ahmad Shabir Co-ordinator NCSC, Basit Akeel and Numan Bilal (Student Co-ordinators). The district level of the said event is going to be held in the third week of September and nationals will be held in month of December.